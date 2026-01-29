Yankees Have Two Young Sluggers With Value, And Trade Potential

The New York Yankees started the off-season by proclaiming to anyone who would listen that Cody Bellinger would be their primary target. They ended it by signing him to a five-year deal, ending a long standoff between the front office and his agent, Scott Boras, who Brian Cashman described as a "titan" during Bellinger's presser.

With Bellinger inked to a deal for the foreseeable future, there are still question marks around the team. Two of the bigger elephants in the room are Jasson Dominguez, their longtime top prospect who came with much hype, and Spencer Jones, a former first-round pick who tore it up in the minor leagues last season.

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When asked about Dominguez and Jones' future, Aaron Boone offered a beaming review of the two young sluggers, citing that "things change in a hurry."

"We're fortunate to have two really talented players, in Jasson's case, a guy that's already been in the big leagues and already had some success and already gained real experience at the big-league level," Boone said, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. "Spencer's trying to kick that door in after a really, really outstanding minor-league season last year. So if you start predicting the future too early, things change in a hurry."

Practicing Patience

Boone then mentioned the two outfielders ahead of them on the depth chart. For now, with both Jones and Domínguez, the organization will be patient, again noting that anything can happen in a long season.

"You know, the reality is it does change," Boone said. "We've got Cody, obviously, right back in the center of the mix and Grisham back. So that maybe complicates some things for them, but we also know what potentially outstanding players they're going to be in this league.

"We have a long time to go between now and even the first spring training game, but certainly opening day, and you never know what's going to come down the pike."

An Unknown Future for Jones and Domiguez

For now, the two will be in wait-and-see mode. They'll either have a future with the team or be traded to bolster the roster.

Jones and Dominguez have been linked in fantasy trades forever, and one of these days, one may come to fruition. It does seem challenging to get them regular playing time on the big league club, but as Boone mentioned, anything can happen in a long baseball season.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!