Yankees Smack Down Twins in Five Homer Spring Training Game

The New York Yankees are off to a hot start in Spring Training, sitting at 6-2 through their first eight games of February.

Their latest matchup, against the Minnesota Twins at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla. was different in one key way: the Bronx Bombers were dropping just that.

The Yankees took home an impressive 17-5 victory against Minnesota, headlined by five home runs from players that ranged from prospects to full on pros.

Yankees Show Off Heat in Five Homer Victory

The first Pinstripes home run came from outfielder Jasson Dominguez in the second inning, also scoring utility player Ben Rice. That same inning, backup catcher J.C. Escarra nailed a second homer to right field, bringing the score to 8-1.

The Yankees were far from done after that second inning, though. In the top of the fifth, outfield prospect Spencer Jones hit another home run, his third in four Spring Training games, according to New York Post Sports' Greg Joyce.

Jones has been one of the most talked about Pinstripes prospects for his impressive, 6-foot-7 build and powerful bat, reminiscent of Aaron Judge before he made it to the majors. However, Jones has also been widely criticized for a shifting batting stance and a tendency to balance lots of home runs with even more strikeouts.

Spencer Jones' third HR in four spring games: 427 feet, 107.5 mph exit velocity — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) February 27, 2026

Later on in the fifth inning, infielder Paul DeJong hit another home run, bringing the score to 14-1. De Jong signed a minor league contract with the Yankees early last month after his previous, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals expired at the end of last season.

After an already impressive start to the game, the Yankees continued to tack on home runs in the sixth, with waiver claim Duke Ellis smacking one to right center field in the sixth. While the Twins had a couple homers of their own, including one in the bottom of the eighth against relief pitcher Brent Headrick, it was no match for the Yankees.

In addition to impressive offense, the Yankees also saw serious fire power from right-handed pitching prospect Carlos LaGrange. LaGrange threw three innings and notched four strikeouts. He also had a whopping 12 pitches hit over 100 MPH, the fastest of which clocked in at 102.1 MPH. The 22-year-old owns the three fastest pitches of Spring Training, per the official social media of the MLB Pipeline.

Carlos Lagrange dials it up to 102.1, throwing 12 pitches 100+ mph (11 for strikes) with 4 K's in 3 scoreless frames.



The @Yankees' top pitching prospect owns the three fastest pitches in Spring Training so far. pic.twitter.com/3Q0vvqa6zS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 27, 2026

Next up, the Yankees take on one of the biggest thorns throughout the regular season: the Toronto Blue Jays. Though Spring Training is just warming up and many lineups feature a mix of prospects, non-roster invitees and regular major-leaguers, the Yankees will hope to continue their dominance against their division rival.

