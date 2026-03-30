How Aaron Boone's ABS Obsession Will Impact Yankees

While the New York Yankees went down in history as the first team to lose the first ever ABS challenge, this is a system that should greatly benefit them.

When speaking to the Associated Press, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed how he was "kind of obsessive" over the new system.

Having the ability to challenge a ball or strike call is a massive boost to a team who had the second highest chase rate (25.6%) in 2025.

Boone is ready to use this system to his advantage, and it's one that already made a big impact as Aaron Judge challenged a call on March 27 that turned his at-bat around and resulted in a home run.

Aaron Boone Discusses ABS Prep

Aaron Judge initiated a successful ABS Challenge, Powered by @TMobile.



Later in the at-bat, Judge homered on a full count to give the Yankees the lead. pic.twitter.com/Eah7MbU5jW — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2026

"I was going up to individuals almost routinely after every one, 'Hey, I really liked that one,' why, 'I hated that one.' At the end of spring I pulled up probably eight to 10 examples not only our games but some other games and talked through them, just trying to get our guys to inherently understand instinctively, in-the-moment situations and also whenever we can, which is easier said than done, is stripping the emotion out of it, which is going to happen at some point," Boone said.

He added, "We've poured a lot into it. I feel like our team makeup should lend itself to this being a good thing for us and an advantage for us, but that's not a given either. We've got to continue to evolve with it and learn from it and hopefully it is something that is a strength."

Yankees Hitters Are Only Going to Get Better

Aaron Judge on his successful ABS challenge and the Yankees' hot start to the season. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/mS8a1ndeYh — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 28, 2026

New York's offense was never a concern, and now when this is factored in it's only going to make their hitters that much better. No matter what players think of the new system, it's part of the game and is an adjustment that is going to have to be made.

Sure, Jose Caballero lost the first challenge, but New York ended up winning three challenges in their first series of the year.

Aaron Judge is on the record saying "we had too many meetings about it [ABS] in my opinion", but he learned first-hand just how impactful it could be when a challenge helped him hit a home run later in the at-bat.

The Yankees aren't messing around when it comes to ABS, and this might be the final thing they needed to get over the hump and finally end their World Series drought. As crazy as that is to say, it's clear Boone will stop at nothing to make that happen and that's why he's taking everything so seriously.

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