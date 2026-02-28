Anthony Volpe Understands Yankees Fans Are Upset With Him

2026 will be Anthony Volpe's fourth season with the New York Yankees. While the shortstop has had more success with his defense, it was his offense, which many thought would be his calling card, that has failed to show up in any of his three seasons in the big leagues.

There have been pockets of success here and there, but he has hit an 85 wRC+ in 1,886 games. His 3.1 WAR according to Fangraphs in 2024 was his best mark yet, but that was largely due to his elite 13 outs above average at shortstop that season. His bat didn't contribute much to that.

In 2025, neither the bat nor the glove showed up. Volpe had an 83 wRC+, and his -7 OAA was his worst yet in the big leagues. The dreadful season ended with Volpe being serenaded to a chorus of boos at Yankee Stadium.

Volpe on the Boos

Volpe understands why the fans were frustrated in the American League Division Series, where the Yankees were walloped by the Toronto Blue Jays. He says he would have done the same thing to him.

“I know people really care. I want them to react,” Volpe told NJ.com's Bob Klapisch. “Obviously, I want them to cheer for me, but for them not to do so say anything is not what I’d want, either.

“With the booing, I know I’d be doing the same thing if I was in their shoes. I want them to know I’m doing everything I can to be the best player possible.”

Meeting Bucky Dent

For now, as Volpe recovers from a shoulder injury, he's on the sidelines this spring. Klapisch says he has been shadowed by former Yankee shortstop and manager Bucky Dent.

Dent says he would be there for Volpe if he needs any advice this spring. The shortstop, who was tied for third most in the majors with 19 errors, might take him up on that.

“I wanted to soak up everything I could from someone I respect so much,” Volpe told Klapisch. “We talked about doing the little things on defense that I take pride in. There was a lot of back-and-forth. We really speak the same language, which is always nice.”

Until Volpe's rehab is done, at shortstop will be Jose Caballero. For the first time since being called up, the job will be out of Volpe's hands. If Caballero excels, hitting a new gear, the Yankees would be hard-pressed to just remove him from the position.

They simply have not had proper production at shortstop, and after four years, they may just go with him. If that happens, Volpe's future would be uncertain.

