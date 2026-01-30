Anthony Volpe's Return to Yankees Could be Sooner than Expected

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is expected to miss opening day after recovering from surgery: or is he? The latest report from the team could indicate that the 24-year old may be on a path to an earlier return.

Per Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, general manager Brian Cashman said Volpe is working hard at rehab after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Anthony Volpe is "working his tail off" at the Tampa complex as he rehabs from surgery, Brian Cashman said. The Yankees have previously said they don't expect Volpe back until after April. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) January 28, 2026

Though the official timeline for Volpe's return isn't slated until April, it's possible that his efforts to rehabilitate in the offseason pay off with an earlier date, much to the chagrin of many Yankees fans. The much-maligned shortstop hit 19 home runs last season, but slashed just .212/ .272/ .391 for an OPS of .663 and committed 19 errors.

Of course, an earlier return is purely speculation. The team has not officially updated Volpe's timeline, but the comments from Cashman could lead to an improved trajectory for the shortstop.

Anthony Volpe Has Difficult History with Yankees Fans

Volpe is a divisive figure between fans and the team. While fans see a third-year Major Leaguer who can't hit or field consistently, Yankees manager Aaron Boone sees something different completely. When fans and analysts were calling for Volpe to be sent back to the minors last season, Boone couldn't see the angle.

"We want to send that guy down? What planet does that guy get sent down that's a shortstop? I don't know that planet!," he said in August.

Oct 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) fields the ball during workouts at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

What most didn't know at the time was that Volpe had been playing through his shoulder injury almost all season. When his surgery was initially announced at the end of the Yankees' postseason run in October, Hoch linked the injury to an incident that occurred in May. While it was widely known that Volpe was injured and required cortisone injections twice throughout last season, the surgery came as a surprise.

It's true that Volpe's stats in 2024 sans injury weren't too much better than his 2024 ones. That season he slashed .243/ .293/ .364 for an OPS of .657 and hit 12 home runs through 160 games. However, the team certainly wasn't doing him many favors when they chose not to disclose how severe the situation was. If fans had a better understanding of the issues he was dealing with last season, they may be less wary about his return.

What fans certainly shouldn't hold their breath for, however, is a trade. Boone seems keen to keep Volpe in the lineup for the foreseeable future, even if he does commit unforgivable errors that cost games. It's not out of the question, but doesn't seem particularly likely. Hopefully, the work he's putting in not only improves his shoulder health, but his play as well.

