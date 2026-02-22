Yankees Pitching Staff Stealing Show in Spring Training

While a ton of attention is on the New York Yankees offense, their pitching staff deserves a ton of credit as well.

Time and time again last year, their bullpen blew games late and was one of, if not the biggest issues heading into this season.

It's far too early to tell, but this team has allowed just five runs in their first two Spring Training games. Keep in mind, only three of the five are earned.

Numerous pitchers have stepped up in a big way. All eyes were on Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange as both went nearly three innings. Only one other pitcher threw more than one inning, and his performance was quite impressive.

Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange Get Settled In

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Yankees got off to a hot start as Rodriguez pitched three shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Things didn't go downhill until much later, but at the end of the day they only gave up a home run to Pete Alonso which shouldn't even count against Bradley Hanner.

Regardless, Rodriguez allowed three hits and struck out a batter. He didn't allow a walk which was great as he looked extremely comfortable in his first three innings.

Lagrange gave up a pair of runs though only one of which counted against him. The 6'7'' starting pitcher's performance wasn't as smooth as Rodriguez', but that doesn't mean he's going to be a bust.

2.2 innings is as long as Rodriguez lasted. He gave up three hits and walked two batters while striking out two as well. He did give up a home run which stung a bit, but other than that it was a solid first outing.

Other Impressive Bullpen Arms

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws a pitch during live batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The one and only David Bednar appeared in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers. The Yankees projected closer allowed a walk but that was the only blemish he had.

Jake Bird, who the team traded for last year but was optioned to Triple-A after three appearances, allowed one hit in his inning of work against the Baltimore Orioles. Unlike Bednar, Bird was able to record a strikeout which shows he's trending in the right direction.

Arguably the most impressive Spring Training pitching performance so far belongs to Brock Selvidge. The 23-year old lefty is the lone reliever to throw more than one inning as he struck out four in the process. Selvidge didn't allow a hit and walked just one of the eight batters he faced. Even though he had a wild pitch that moved the runners to second and third, he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get himself out of danger.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!