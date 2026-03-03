Dave Portnoy Roasts Yankees' Aaron Judge for Team USA Speech

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is days away, and Yankees captain Aaron Judge stood up in front of Team USA to fire up his squad before pool play begins. The speech got out and fans were not impressed.

Judge told his teammates: "Sacrifice for your family at home. You're sacrificing for your country and you're sacrificing for the brothers in the trenches with you every single day. That's what they all want us to do, fellas. You know we're down. We're beat up a little bit, man. You know, lean into each other, man. We're gonna lay it out on the line. And if we do that, we're bringing the gold home. I'm telling you."

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports saw the video and summed up what a lot of people were feeling in three words:

"Worst speech ever."

Worst speech ever pic.twitter.com/nVswqLJPZF — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 3, 2026

Fan Reactions to Aaron Judge's Team USA WBC Speech

One fan called it the worst he had ever heard from someone he otherwise holds in the highest regard: "Aaron Judge is probably the greatest hitter of my lifetime with that being said this might be the worst speech I've ever heard."

Another fan wrote: "Aaron Judge makes me want to run through a wall...so I can get away from this boring a-- speech."

One person felt the sacrifice angle missed the mark entirely: "What an absolute loser! Incredibly tone deaf for a millionaire to talk about sacrifice right now! Even disregarding that this speech is lame. I have absolutely no confidence in Aaron Judge as a 'captain' and speeches like this explain why the Yankees won't win with him."

Another had the same issue: "What are you sacrificing, dude? We literally have people dying in a war TODAY. You're wearing a baseball costume, getting ready to play a game. Awful. Man."

Someone felt the whole speech needed a rethink: "These speeches need to be more motivational."

Another went further, saying USA Hockey Gold Medalist should have given the speech: "That speech doesn't motivate at all!! Should have had members of Team USA Hockey in there to give a speech!!"

One reply kept it the most grounded: "You're not going to war... just hit the ball with your bat bro."

And one connected it directly to the Yankees' World Series drought: "Now I know why the Yankees haven't won a World Series in a while."

Some brought Shohei Ohtani into the conversation. Before the 2023 WBC championship final against the United States, Ohtani addressed Team Japan in a speech that immediately went viral.

One fan simply said: "Ohtani speech was better."

Another also compared to the Ohtani speech : "Shohei Ohtani's speech to Japan was unreal."

That Ohtani moment was iconic, but it came right before a gold medal final. Judge was addressing a group of players who had barely spent a week together before pool play even started. Those are two completely different situations.

Judge's whole approach to captaincy is about getting the best out of everyone around him, whatever that requires. The speech may have been dry, but everyone in that room knows what he brings once the games actually start. Team USA opens against Brazil on March 6 in Houston, and Judge's bat will do plenty of talking from there.

