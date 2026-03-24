Gerrit Cole Looks Like Old Self in Yankees Last Spring Training Game

The New York Yankees are closer than ever to getting Gerrit Cole back in a regular season game, and he's starting to show flashes of his old self in the Pinstripes final Spring Training game of 2026 against the Chicago Cubs.

Cole pitched 2.1 innings, throwing out 26 pitches for three strikeouts, allowing one hit and one earned run. It's the longest Cole has been in a game since March of 2025, when he left Spring Training to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Yankees insider Greg Joyce noted on social media that Cole averaged 96.3 MPH on his four-seam fastball. In Cole's first game back, against the Boston Red Sox, Cole was held to one inning and 10 pitches. While he did allow two hits in that inning, he did not give up any runs and threw seven strikes.

Cole's day is done after 1.2 IP and 26 pitches. Struck out three and averaged 96.3 mph on his four-seam fastball. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 24, 2026

In 2024, Cole finished 17 regular season starts with a 3.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. However, it was in the postseason that he really shined, helping take the Yankees to the World Series and finishing the year with a 2.17 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in five playoff games.

While Yankees fans are surely ecstatic about getting Cole back on the mound in a real game, manager Aaron Boone has denied that his Spring Training participation means he'll be back any sooner than projected. As of now, the Yankees anticipate Cole returning by the end of May, reflecting the typical 12-18 month recovery period needed for Tommy John surgery.

Yankees Rotation Waiting for Gerrit Cole Return

When he does return, Cole will join one of the most powerful starting rotations in baseball. Leading the way on Opening Day is left-hander Max Fried, who also lead the MLB in wins by a pitcher last season, with 19. Behind Fried is second-year fan favorite Cam Schlittler, who is expected to play a greater role in his first full MLB season.

The Yankees are starting 2026 with a smaller rotation thanks to some extra rest built into their schedule. Will Warren and Ryan Weathers, an offseason trade addition from the Miami Marlins, will finish the rest of the four man rotation. Luis Gil, who struggled to replicate the play that nabbed him the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award, is beginning his season in the minors.

By the time Cole returns, Carlos Rodón will also be back from the injured list, leaving Warren, Weathers and Gil to compete for the fifth spot in a typical rotation. Rodón needed surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his throwing arm and is expected to be back at the end of April.

While Cole isn't going to make his regular season debut any time soon, throwing in two Spring Training games is an important step in his recovery. The fact that he was close to his former self points to good things ahead for the veteran.

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