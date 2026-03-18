Yankees' Aaron Judge Disappoints Again in Big Time Moment

Under the bright lights and roaring crowd at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Team Venezuela toppled Team USA to win the 2026 World Baseball Classic. While the Venezuelans celebrated all around them, the Americans, including New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, waited in a quiet line to collect their silver medals.

Judge has been the subject of much scrutiny throughout his career for being unable to perform in high-pressure situations. While his first ever WBC gave him the perfect opportunity to do so, the reputation will remain.

Though Venezuela held the entire super talented American roster to just three hits, Judge had more than enough chances to contribute to the quiet offense. When Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper nailed a two run homer in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game, Judge batted next and struck out. He finished the game going 0 for four, with three strikeouts.

Mar 17, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States right fielder Aaron Judge (99) takes the field before the game against the Venezuela for the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

2026 was Judge's first time in the WBC after declining an invitation in 2023 to focus on the massive contract he just signed with New York. Now, he'll have to wait to represent his country.

"I'm always fired up for the Yankees, but I'm still pissed about this," he said, per SNY Yankees. "I'm looking forward to the next time we get a chance to put on the red, white and blue and take care of business."

Other Yankees were able to seize the day in a way Judge just couldn't. Austin Wells, who caught for Team Dominican Republic, was named to the all-tournament team as the best at his position. Yankees closer David Bednar sent Team USA to the final with a lights-out seventh inning against the DR in the semifinal, in spite of runners on base.

Austin Wells has been named to the World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team, recognizing him as the best catcher in the 2026 WBC pic.twitter.com/MDXdise04o — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 18, 2026

The second place finish was the second in a row for the Americans, who fell to Team Japan in 2023. Judge wasn't the only contributing factor. A logging offense all around made the game tough to watch until Harper's homer in the eighth. The joy was short lived, though, as the Venezuelans easily reclaimed the lead in the next inning.

Aaron Judge Must Wait For Playoffs to Redeem Reputation

In spite of all that, Judge's struggles feel even more personal. Not just because he plays for the most storied franchies in the sport, but because of his position as captain. He was chosen for the role for his ability to lead by example.

No, he didn't have a flashy speech to go viral on social media, but Judge has always been more of a "show, don't tell" kind of player. That strategy doesn't work, however, when you can't get an RBI outside of pool play.

Of course, the World Baseball Classic is not the most important tourney in the sport. There's no replacing the World Series, and while Judge came close in 2024, he'll have to do better if the Pinstripes hope to collect their 30th trophy. Fortunately for Yankees fans, 2025 was Judge's best ever postseason and, though he's upset about about the loss, he's ready to tackle whatever comes his way during Opening Day.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!