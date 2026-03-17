WBC Gives Yankees' Aaron Judge Opportunity to Prove Haters Wrong

The New York Yankees were well-represented when Team USA took down Team DR in the semifinal of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Closer David Bednar made waves with a seventh inning save that helped secure the United States the win. Of course, Aaron Judge was there too, and while he has gained a reputation for choking in high-pressure moments, his defensive play reminded everyone why he's a three-time MVP.

Aaron Judge lays out to take a hit away from Juan Soto! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/XLzHT4bwSP — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

Now that the Americans are officially in the final, it's time for Judge to silence the doubters once and for all. The biggest game of an international competition is the closest thing any of the players will feel to huge postseason moments for some time, and Judge can make the most of the opportunity by helping secure victory for his country.

While Judge has certainly had his moments in the past, like when he tied up a game the Yankees went on to win and force a game four against the Toronto Blue Jays during last year's AL Divisional Series. However, Judge has a reputation for being a bit of a playoff let down.

Aaron Judge Can Improve Clutch Reputation in WBC Final

In the eight seasons and 65 with Judge and the Pinstripes in the postseason, he's hit 17 home runs, 41 RBI and slashed .236/ .346/ .476 for an OPS of .882. By far his best postseason performance came in 2025, when he slashed .500/.581/ .692 for an OPS 1.273 in seven games and 26 at-bats.

However, his overall metrics just don't match the performance Yankees fans are accustomed to seeing from their captain. Judge's career regular season stats are notably better, slashing .294/ .413/ .615 for an OPS of 1.028. While the World Baseball Classic final isn't exactly the World Series, it's certainly a high-pressure scenario.

The U.S.'s opponent for the matchup hasn't been set yet, and will be determined by a contest between Team Venezuela and Team Italy. The Italians are on a shocking run, having never made it past the quarterfinals in any previous WBC, and could very well face Team USA again. That might prove to be a problem for the Americans, who nearly faced elimination after falling to the Italians in pool play 6-8.

Regardless of who their opponent is, Judge has a major opportunity to show up and show out in the World Baseball Classic, then has a full season to prepare to do it again for the Yankees in the postseason.

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