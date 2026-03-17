Yankees Closer Unavailable for Team USA in WBC Final

Playing in the World Baseball Classic certainly has its benefits, but there are risks attached to it as well.

It's not like the WBC has produced any major injuries this year, but the risk is always there. When it comes to New York Yankees closer David Bednar, the juice simply isn't worth the squeeze.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Bednar, as great as he's been, has hit a high pitch count over his last few appearances.

If Bednar came into the WBC Championship against Venezuela, it would be his third appearance in his last five days. Knowing it's only March 17, that's a workload no pitcher should go through at this point in the season.

David Bednar Unavailable for Team USA

Doesn’t sound like David Bednar will be available for Team USA tonight in the WBC final. Boone did not want to commit one way or another, but acknowledged today would be his third time pitching in the last five days and some high pitch counts over past week. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 17, 2026

All signs are pointing towards Team USA being without Bednar in the championship game. Back on March 16 Jon Heyman reported Mason Miller would likely be available while Bednar wouldn't. Now, that has been confirmed by Yankees insider Greg Joyce.

Pitching three times in five days is normal in October, but that's not something any pitcher is asked to do during Spring Training. It's not like the Yankees have even had Bednar around much, but they are extremely happy with how he's done in the WBC and represented not only their team, but his entire country.

Team USA is one win away from doing what eluded them in 2023. With Japan out of the picture, manager Mark DeRosa just has to get past a Venezuelan squad that used a late rally to get over Italy the night prior. USA's pitching has been phenomenal, but they'll be out a key piece with Bednar unavailable.

David Bednar's Long Term Health is Far More Important

Update: Word now is David Bednar is likely out due to pitch count for Tuesday’s final but Miller may still be available https://t.co/uPyYfbt4PF — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2026

Anyone cheering on Team USA would be in favor of Bednar pitching, but that's not a position Boone wants to put him in. The Yankees long term success is far more important, and Bednar is going to be a massive part of just how far this team ends up going this year.

Pitch counts aren't only a thing in Spring Training, but it's been quite common in the WBC as well. Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal was on a strict pitch count as he returned to Lakeland, FL, just days after pitching in the WBC. Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes did everything in his power to pitch a gem, though he was pulled at a certain number of pitches as well. Fans may not like it, but winning a World Series if far more important to the Yankees.

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