Yankees Add First Rule 5 Draft Pick Since 2011 to Opening Day Roster

With just over a day until their first game of the 2026 season, the New York Yankees are narrowing and refining their roster. Now, that refinement has come to the bullpen and has the potential to make history.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, right handed Cade Winquest has made the Yankees' Opening Day roster. Because Winquest was acquired by New York in last season's Rule 5 Draft, he had to be added to the roster or be sent back to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cade Winquest made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. Rare rule 5 pick to ever do so. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 24, 2026

The Yankees rarely make Rule 5 picks. The last time they did so before Winquest was in 2011 with Washington Nationals pitcher Brad Meyers. The last time a player remained with the Yankees for a full season was in 1973, with Billy Parker. If Winquest remains with the team until October, he will be the first Rule 5 Draft selection to do so in 53 years.

Winquest will be part of a rebuilding Yankees bullpen. While the Pinstripes have David Bednar as their closer, who has excelled both in New York and on Team USA's World Baseball Classic roster, the rest of their relievers have been less consistent. The 25-year old pitched 10 innings this Spring Training, finishing camp with a 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and eight strikeouts.

While Winquest hasn't been completely dominant, he still can provide support for Yankees starters. He finished the 2025 regular season with a 3.99 ERA in 25 games and 106 innings through the Cardinals' high-A and double-A teams.

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