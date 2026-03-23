Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Yankees Before Opening Day

Opening Day is nearly here and the New York Yankees are gearing up for a special Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants. However, while the team took steps to address some of their biggest needs (namely a Cody Bellinger contract and another healthy starting pitchers) there's one glaring concern that still is unresolved: the bullpen.

For all the talk of the Yankees "running it back" in 2026, it certainly seems like the bullpen is in worse shape than it was at this time last year. No one could have predicted that both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams would have inconsistent (and sometimes downright head scratching) seasons in 2025. Now, the Yankees are without both of those players.

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) works out during spring training practices at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The one saving grace is David Bednar, whom the Yankees added in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates last summer. Despite an early 2025 slump, Bednar has been excellent in Pinstripes and helped secure Team USA's place in the World Baseball Classic final. But the team can't rely on Bednar alone to finish out games.

The other relief reinforcements, Jake Bird and Camilo Doval, have been insufficient thus far. While both have put in a substantial amount of work over the offseason to be better than they were in 2025, it's odd for the Yankees to go into a season relying so much on players whose most successful reps have been in Spring Training.

With extra rest scheduled in the first couple weeks of the year, the Yankees have opted to send starter Luis Gil back to the minors to work out some issues that have plagued him since returning from a high-grade lat strain last season. That opens up a spot for another relief pitcher to make the Opening Day roster, which provides an opportunity for some major league reps to a player who wouldn't normally get them. Hopefully, doing so gives the Pinstripes better insight into who is reliable in a high-pressure situation.

Yankees May Face Repeat Bullpen Problems

While the bullpen problems in 2025 came as a surprise, it won't be at all shocking if the Yankees have a hard time finishing things out in 2026. A lot of the time, show stopping offense and flame throwing starters help conceal weak relief pitching, but not always.

The Yankees might just find themselves being the biggest buyers on the trade market for bullpen pitchers for the second year in a row, or could transition some prospects to relief pitching for the time being. Either way, it's an issue just waiting to happen and should likely be addresses sooner rather than later.

To learn more about the Yankees from Opening Day and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!