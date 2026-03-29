Yankees Pitching Staff Joins Exclusive Club After First Three Games

An early couple of off-days has certainly helped the New York Yankees' starting rotation and bullpen stay as healthy as possible.

A couple of key injuries are holding this squad back from their full potential, but the Yankees pitching staff has been lights out thus far.

New York didn't allow a run in their first two games of the year. In fact, they outscored the San Francisco Giants 13-1, on the road no less.

That lone run allowed was against Will Warren which shows just how dominant the bullpen has been. Knowing the Yankees bullpen had the most question marks surrounding it, there's no doubt they've been a smashing success so far.

Yankees Among One of Seven Historic Teams

Yankees pitchers have been historically DOMINANT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TnQTbnNdYX — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

Only seven teams have allowed one run or fewer in the first three games of a season. Sarah Langs' statistic went viral as the MLB touted the Yankees' successful 3-0 start to the 2026 season.

The Yankees join the 2015 Detroit Tigers, 2013 Washington Nationals, 1979 Houston Astros, and 1969 San Diego Padres as the four other teams to have allowed just one run in the first three games of the season.

A pair of teams still stand at the top having allowed zero runs in their first three games. Those teams are the 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers and 1963 St. Louis Cardinals. Nonetheless, this is still an incredible accomplishment for the Yankees and one that deserves all the attention it's been receiving.

Yankees Bullpen Silenced The Doubters

Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Jake Bird (59) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A three-game sample size doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but Aaron Boone and company couldn't have asked for a much better start. The offense is doing their part, their starters have been terrific, and this bullpen is as good as it gets.

Whether the Yankees pitching staff remains this dominant is a question for another time, but for now they're able to come home and cherish these memories. The fact that the Yankees held San Francisco to just one run in three-games at Oracle Park is a massive milestone and one that could define this 2026 season.

David Bednar already has a pair of saves while Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, and Jake Bird got off to a 1-0 start on the year. Tim Hill is credited with a pair of holds while Fernando Cruz and Camilo Doval each have one themselves. New York has allowed 13 hits in these three games but it's worth noting the bullpen has only allowed five of those.

To learn more about the Yankees from Opening Day and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!