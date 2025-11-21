Yankees Begin Talking With Kyle Tucker

There is one move on the free-agent chessboard that will bolster the New York Yankees' lineup, potentially making it more potent than it was in 2025. That is by signing Kyle Tucker, the former member of the rival Houston Astros, whom they pursued last winter after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

Cashman's Wide Net

This is why it felt refreshing to hear general manager Brian Cashman mention that he was in contact with Tucker's agent, Casey Close. The GM was candid about his conversation with the agent at the annual Covenant House Sleep Out.

"We'd love to have Bellinger come back," Cashman told reporters. "Talked to Boras yesterday about Belli and other free agents of his. Talked to Casey Close about his free agents; he's got Kyle Tucker, amongst others. That's the nature of the beast in the winter. Had several conversations with teams today, try to find a way to make a trade or add a free agent and keep going and going and going."

Brian Cashman shares he spoke to Casey Close about Kyle Tucker, Paul Goldschmidt, Michael King and Kyle Schwarber.



He shares he's also spoken with Scott Boras about Tatsuya Imai.



He has not made contact yet regarding Kazuma Okamoto. pic.twitter.com/ioO2omO2Ig — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 21, 2025

The one constant this winter is reports that the Yankees would like to retain Cody Bellinger long-term. What at least feels like a positive – at least for now – is that Cashman was open about reaching out to Close and mentioning Tucker.

What's Next for the Yankees

When asked about improving the roster, Cashman was candid about where the team currently stood. He mentioned they had lost a lot and needed to fill those holes.

"The team that we had last year, which was really good on paper, but fell short of our ultimate goal, is now depleted because of free agency," Cashman continued. "We have to at least get back to where we were, but the ultimate goal is to make it better. Got a lot more work to do and the whole winter to do it."

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Of every play available to the Yankees in free agency, Tucker is far and away the best option on the table for them. He's an outfielder who provides an exceptional bat. Since breaking out in 2019, Tucker has never had a season below an .800 OPS or ever fallen under a 120 wRC+. That's definitely not something they can say about anybody on the team outside of Aaron Judge, and they definitely can't say that about Bellinger.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!