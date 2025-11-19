Yankees Emerge as Clear Favorite to Re-Sign Star Outfielder

The New York Yankees have at least two key outfield pieces secured for 2026, as Trent Grisham accepted his $22 million qualifying offer and Aaron Judge is still Aaron Judge. With one more domino left to fall, MLB Insider Mark Feinsand sees the Yankees coming out with all the marbles.

"The Yankees and [Cody] Bellinger were a perfect match, and a reunion here makes sense for both parties," Feinsand wrote. "Yankee Stadium is built perfectly for his swing, evidenced by Bellinger’s .912 career OPS in the Bronx, and his positional versatility gives manager Aaron Boone lineup options. New York is the clear favorite to sign Bellinger."

Feinsand named the New York Mets as a close second, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies, then Bellinger's former teams the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Market for Bellinger

Bellinger's production in 2025 has attracted a significant market for his talents, and his ability to play all three outfield positions plus first base is a nice feature as well. He is expected to attract a seven-year, $182 million contract according to The Athletic's Tim Britton, who also named the Yankees as his most likely landing spot.

Some fans and media commentators responded with concern after Grisham accepted his qualifying offer ahead of the 40-man roster deadline, particularly concern for how it might affect the rest of the Yankees' offseason priorities. According to general manager Brian Cashman at least, the qualifying offer will not affect the Yankees' pursuit of Bellinger.

Bellinger's Career so Far

Bellinger, who will be 31 in July, signed on with the Yankees in December 2024 as part of a trade that sent Cody Poteet to the Cubs. Bellinger was acquired in an effort to shore up an outfield that was suddenly missing current Mets star Juan Soto, who went across town after 2024 in a move that devastated Yankee fans. Bellinger put up a strong showing in 2025, batting .272/ .334/ .480 with a .814 OPS.

Bellinger's MLB career began in 2017 with the Dodgers, a season for which he won NL Rookie of the Year and earned his first All-Star appearance. In 2018, Bellinger was the NLCS MVP and in 2019, he won NL MVP with a stunning offensive showing, batting .305/ .406/ .629 with a 1.035 OPS, 47 home runs and 115 RBIs. It was a career high, but Bellinger got closer than he has since with his 2025 performance.

The Yankees' outfield wasn't the problem in 2025, and they would be lucky to have two reunions this offseason. If they can keep their offensive numbers up, the Yankees will just need to worry about pitchers and infielders.

