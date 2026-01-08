Yankees Could Lose Cody Bellinger to AL East Rival

In an ideal world, the New York Yankees will re-sign Cody Bellinger, who will continue to perform at an All-Star level playing alongside reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.

But this is anything but an ideal world.

Much has been written about the New York Mets trying to swoop in and sign Bellinger after trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and losing first baseman Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles in free agency.

As unpleasant as it would be for the Yankees to lose another impact player to their crosstown rivals (hello, Juan Soto), it wouldn't sting nearly as bad as this scenario: Bellinger going to the Blue Jays if Toronto misses on landing Kyle Tucker in free agency.

Priorities

"The Yankees are believed to be prioritizing Bellinger, but if they aren't able to seal the deal with the 30-year-old, they could pivot to Tucker," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan writes.

"Speaking of Bellinger, he could be an option for the Blue Jays if Tucker were to sign elsewhere," Harrigan adds.

To date, the Yankees have shown little interest in Tucker, who could command a long-term contract in the neighborhood of $400 million.

As for Bellinger, New York is very much interested in bringing him back to the Bronx and reportedly put multiple offers on the table.

The Gap

"He is coming off an excellent season and the New York Yankees want to retain him, but there is apparently a sizable gap between what his side wants and what the team is willing to pay. Bellinger made $27.5 million last season and it's hard to imagine his representative, Scott Boras, settling for a deal that averages less than that," ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

""This has taken on overtones of when DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees haggled and haggled during his free agency after the 2020 season, but both sides wanted a reunion and found their way back to each other in late January," the New York Post's Joel Sherman notes.

Mar 10, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated by manager Aaron Boone after scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by outfielder Everson Pereira (80) during the fifth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

"Fans have to understand that the Yankees are dealing with a premier Scott Boras client, which means it’s going to be a long and slow negotiation. That’s what’s holding everything up," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reports.

"The Yankees believe they’ve made two fair offers, but they’re not going to bid against themselves," Klapisch adds.

"I do believe the Yankees want Bellinger back," NJ.com's Randy Miller reports.

"I also believe that Bellinger wants seven years. I don’t think anyone is going to give him seven. My guess is the Yankees are willing to go five. Bellinger also is believed to be asking for an average salary that isn’t too far below the $40 million that Aaron Judge is getting every season," Miller adds.

"I feel that the Dodgers are real threats to sign Bellinger. I can see the Mets and Blue Jays making a big run, too," Miller concludes.

Real Threat

Toronto has had an impressive offseason to date, signing right-hander Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract and Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million contract.

The biggest news coming out of Bronx to date has been outfielder Trent Grisham accepting the Yankees' one-year, $22 million qualifying offer.

If New York wants to win its first World Series since 2009, general manager Brian Cashman better step up to the plate soon because we are just five weeks from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!