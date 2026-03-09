Aaron Boone Jokes About Juan Soto's Yankees Decision

Juan Soto picked the New York Mets over the New York Yankees, signed the biggest contract in sports history, and still ended up talking about how much fun he had in the Bronx. Aaron Boone had some thoughts of his too.

WFAN Sports Radio posted a clip on X on March 9, showing a sit-down between Yankees manager Aaron Boone and host Evan Roberts. Roberts asked Boone flat-out whether losing Soto to the Mets still bothered him. Boone flipped it right back at him.

"I think it still bothers him," Boone said jokingly, nodding at Roberts.

Roberts pushed back, calling Boone out for sounding like every Yankees troll on the station. Boone laughed, admitted he was kidding, and then got honest about how he actually feels about his former outfielder.

Aaron Boone had to mess with @EvanRobertsWFAN about his Juan Soto question 😂 pic.twitter.com/j5Dsquw8WG — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 9, 2026

"I love Juan Soto. I still do. He and I have a really good relationship. I obviously loved having the dynamic that he brought to our team. The one-two punch that he and Aaron were throughout that year was pretty, pretty special. And so he's moved on and obviously going to continue to do quite well."

Aaron Boone and Juan Soto: The Relationship After the Bronx

Boone has been consistent about this since Soto left. When the two saw each other in spring training last year, Boone joked to reporters that Soto looked terrible in a Mets uniform. Same energy, same warmth.

Soto, for his part, has not exactly been quiet about his time in the Bronx either. At the WBC, he listed the 2024 Yankees as one of the most fun teams he ever played for, right up there with the 2019 Washington Nationals team that won the World Series. The Mets, who are paying him $765 million over 15 years, did not get a mention.

That 2024 season was something. Soto hit .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, and alongside Aaron Judge, the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time in 15 years. In 2025, without that duo together, the Yankees went 94-68 and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Cody Bellinger filled Soto's spot in right field. He is a solid player, but that one-two punch Boone talked about does not exist anymore, and the Yankees' October results have reflected that.

Boone clearly has no bitterness. But Yankees fans might feel differently, especially with another October exit on the books and Soto continuing to thrive across town.

