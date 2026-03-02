Yankees Biggest Winner of Spring Training So Far

New York Yankees fans knew they had a chance to see their two top pitching prospects in action, and neither has disappointed.

Both serve incredibly different purposes and are nowhere near comparable to one another.

Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange are both two big-time names Yankees fans need to get familiar with if they aren't already.

Lagrange has impressed big time in his limited action so far. If striking out back-to-back AL MVP Aaron Judge in live batting practice wasn't impressive enough, his outing against the Minnesota Twins sure turned some heads.

Carlos Lagrange Is A Clear Winner

Carlos Lagrange dials it up to 102.1, throwing 12 pitches 100+ mph (11 for strikes) with 4 K's in 3 scoreless frames.



The @Yankees' top pitching prospect owns the three fastest pitches in Spring Training so far. pic.twitter.com/3Q0vvqa6zS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 27, 2026

While there's only been a small sample size so far in Spring Training, it's been the Yankees pitching staff that has stolen the show. Outfielder Aaron Judge got his home runs right away and that sort of power has also been seen from outfield prospect Spencer Jones.

Regardless, Lagrange is the biggest winner. His 102 mph fastballs are a sight to behold, and it's not just his heater that is winning Yankees fans over. In his three-inning outing against the Twins, he racked up nine whiffs and struck out four.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had high praise for the 22-year old, who eyes making his big league debut in 2026.

"The thing I’ve been pleased with with Carlos is, obviously, the stuff jumps out at you, the big fastball and the slider/changeup are really good pitches for him, but the strike throwing’s been there."

All Eyes on Carlos Lagrange

Yes, Carlos LaGrange has a dope fastball and it’s not empty velo. 17/18” of vert is legit. 132 PLV+ is BONKERS.



But do you see that -17” sweep at 84/85?!



And 90mph -6” cutter?!



Ah-haw haw haw pic.twitter.com/zeowZD3YsX — Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) February 28, 2026

Rodriguez may have outdueled Lagrange the first time around, but it's the Dominican Republic native who continues to be in the spotlight. Last year, Lagrange was 11-8 and had a 3.53 ERA in 120.0 innings pitched.

While he's yet to pitch in Triple-A, the sky is clearly the limit for Lagrange. He's still incredibly young so there's no need to rush him to the big leagues, but it sure would be incredible if he did follow a Cam Schlittler-type role from a year ago.

The Yankees, should they make the playoffs, will need all the pitching help they can get. Everyone remains confident in their offense, but after losing a pair of high leverage relievers the Yankees know they must find answers.

Moving Lagrange to the bullpen in a crucial game in October could be the move, but it's up to Lagrange to get the job done. So far he's passed the eye test with flying colors, now it's just about keeping up at this pace through the rest of Spring Training.

