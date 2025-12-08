Yankees GM Gets Real About Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon caught a lot of heat from fans and insiders for his weak offensive performance in 2025, but he might have gained at least one fan: general manager Brian Cashman.

Ahead of the MLB's winter meetings, Cashman told insider Bryan Hoch that he was happy with McMahon's performance, particularly in the post season.

"Maybe we can unlock some things. I was excited he was one of the productive players in our postseason run this year on both sides of the ball and certainly makes our pitching staff better, especially when you have ground ball guys like Fried and Rodón and all those ground balls going to that side of the field," he said.

"So I think he was a good get. But are there areas to improve upon? Sure. And we look forward to seeing if we can," he continued.

Asked about available third basemen yesterday, Brian Cashman had positive things to say about Ryan McMahon:



"Maybe we can unlock some things. I was excited he was one of the productive players in our postseason run this year on both sides of the ball and certainly makes our… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) December 8, 2025

While McMahon has a fairly weak bat, slashing .214/ .312/ .381 for an OPS of .693 in 2025, he was a defensive addition the Yankees desperately needed. The Pinstripes went into the 2025 season without a solid third baseman and added McMahon after making the difficult choice to designate DJ LeMahieu for assignment and move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base.

Should the Yankees trade Ryan McMahon?

However, McMahon's contract leaves a lot to be desired. He initially signed a six-year, $70 million deal with his former club, the Colorado Rockies, in 2022. Now, the Yankees own that contract and would pay McMahon $16 million per year in 2026 and 2027. That's not exactly a favorable deal for New York, who reportedly will be making efforts this offseason to keep total payroll under $300 million.

McMahon has been labeled a trade candidate since the Yankees' season ended, and it would certainly clear up some room in the budget for what the Pinstripes really need, which is to make a new deal with Cody Bellinger or acquire another outfield slugger. On the other hand, McMahon certainly would have opportunities to improve if he remained in New York, and the Yankees suffered mightily from a lack of defense through the middle of 2025.

Should New York decide to trade McMahon, they would need another solid option at third, lest they become stuck in the same spot as last year. Oswaldo Cabrera should be making a return in 2026 after breaking his leg in May and could be viewed as a solution, but would certainly need some time to get back to his old self.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!