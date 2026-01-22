Yankees Announcer Doesn't Hold Back on GM After Cody Bellinger

No one is happier that the New York Yankees are re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger than long-time radio analyst Suzyn Waldman.

NJ.com's Randy Miller reports that hours after the Yankees and Bellinger agreed on a five-year, $162.5 million contract, Waldman attended the Somerset Patriots’ annual winter sponsorship banquet.

Joining the fun via Zoom for the Yankees' Double-A affiliate was none other than Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

With the Bellinger deal not official until he passes his physical, Miller says Cashman was limited in his comments. But Waldman wasn't.

'Standing Ovation'

"While introducing Cashman, Waldman said, 'Can we give a standing ovation to the general manager for what he did today?'" Miller reports.

"I know the general manager is going to say, ‘Well, we can’t talk about it yet,’ but I’ll talk about it. ... As (Yankees pitcher) Max Fried once said to me about Cody Bellinger, ‘He is an All-Star at four positions,'" Miller continued, noting Cashman received a 20-second ovation.

As for Cashman, Miller reports the GM's comments were quite guarded.

Losing Sleep

“I didn’t sleep (Tuesday) night,” Cashman said. “There was a lot of effort on our part to try to improve the club.”

But the GM didn't exactly hold back in acknowledging his quest to sign Bellinger.

“I’ve been very vocal all winter and at the end of last season that we’d love to have Cody back,” he said, per Miller.

However Waldman was more than happy to put words in Cashman's mouth.

Beating Scott Boras

“(Cashman) couldn’t talk about (Bellinger signing) obviously,” Waldman told the crowd during after the GM’s Zoom ended, according to Miller.

“Just the fact that he beat Scott Boras ... Oh, my God! Isn’t that the greatest thing? He just stared him down and stared him down!" Waldman added, per Miller.

Jan 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Scott Boras watches as Alex Bergman is introduced as a new Cubs player at a press conference at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Reports had been circulating that Boras and Bellinger were looking for a seven-year contract. Despite claiming that multiple clubs were interested in the two-time All-Star, no club stepped up to meet Boras' demands.

Contract Details

Instead, Bellinger gets a five-year deal which reportedly includes opt outs after the second and third years, a no-trade clause and a $20 million signing bonus.

In an ironic twist, Boras reportedly closed the Bellinger deal while he was in Boston for left-hander Ranger Suarez's introduction at Fenway Park as the newest member of the Boston Red Sox after signing a five-year, $130 million contract.

The Yankees originally acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old enjoyed a renaissance season in the Bronx, hitting 29 home runs while driving in 98 runs, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!