Yankees Could Lose Another Bidding War to Dodgers

Forbes has been publishing its list of the most profitable baseball clubs since 1998, and every year, the New York Yankees have been at the very top of baseball, with the Los Angeles Dodgers being right behind as the second-most valuable franchise for the last 14 years.

Over the last 28 years, the Yankees have won four World Series and the Dodgers have just three. The main difference is that the Yankees' last title came almost 17 years ago, while the Dodgers have won back-to-back world championships and have three titles in the last six seasons.

The Yankees and the Dodgers have been in an arms race to acquire the top talent every season. Whether that's through splash signings in free agency or blockbuster trades. This offseason is no different, except for the fact that the Yankees are losing the arms race, and by a lot. And so is the rest of Major League Baseball.

The Kyle Tucker signing was just another example, and so could a potential trade for two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Tigers Could Move Skubal Sooner Than Later

There is a good chance that the Detroit Tigers could move their superstar starting pitching soon. Skubal and the Tigers are currently in an arbritation stand off, with Skubal reportedly demanding $32 million and the Tigers offering just $19 million.

"I've heard around the edges that there's been even more activity around Skubal in terms of preparing for possible trades since this arbitration situation popped up," ESPN's Buster Olney said on the "Just Baseball" podcast on Jan. 19.

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against Mariners during the first inning of ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olney added that Skubal is "not coming back after next year" and that now could be an optimal time for Detroit to sell Skubal while his value is still at its peak.

"Clearly, they would have a better chance to win the American League Central, better chance to win the World Series if they keep Skubal in 2026. But it's the American League Central, it's forgiving," Olney said. "You trade Skubal for five prospects, high-end guys that help you more in '27, '28, '29, '30...He's not coming back after next year, so you potentially want to just try and make the best out of this situation."

And one franchise Olney mentioned that could meet the Tigers' demand in a trade is noneother than the Dodgers.

"The Dodgers are like the rich person who walks into a Lamborghini story and is like, 'You know what? I like the red one, but I also like the gold one.' They're like, "We'll just take them all and we're not embarrassed by it," Olney said.

"...I think that's how they think," Oleny continued. "They feel like 'this is our world and we're going to do everything we can to win championships and continue to build our brand.' I fully expect that they would be a part of those conversations."

Yankees Still in the Mix for Skubal?

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Yankees have reportedly been shopping around for another starting pitcher for a while now and rumors around Skubal have floating since the fall.

Skubal is entering the final year of his contract with the Tigers and is set to hit free agency after the 2026 season. The Yankees could wait to bid on Skubal until he hits the open market, but if the Tigers decide to deal him soon, then those plans will change.

The Yankees have yet to make any big acquisitions this offseason, and if they decide it's worth it to trade for the 29-year-old ace, then the Yankees must do anything and everything possible to land him.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!