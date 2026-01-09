Yankees Eying Two Starters With Tarik Skubal Trade Unlikely

While adding Tarik Skubal would seemingly solve all of their problems, the New York Yankees still have their eyes on a separate pair of starting pitchers.

Skubal's time in Detroit isn't over just yet, but neither is Freddy Peralta's time in Milwaukee or MacKenzie Gore's with the Nationals.

Those are the two names the Yankees remain linked to after missing out on a trade for Marlins' ace Edward Cabrera.

Depending on what these teams are going to ask for their starting pitchers, the Yankees may have to reconsider. At the end of the day, it wouldn't be surprising if they added neither as that would follow suit with their radio silent offseason.

The first name that Yankees' reporter Bryan Hoch threw out there was Gore, the 26-year-old lefty who just finished his fourth year in the league.

If the Yankees want to get younger, Gore would be a great name to add to their rotation. While he started two fewer games in 2025 compared to 2024, there aren't any major injury concerns with the North Carolina native.

Gore, who began his career in San Diego, was traded to the Nationals in the blockbuster that included the likes of C.J. Abrams and Juan Soto.

While he has a career 26-41 record, that doesn't mean he's off the table for New York. Gore is still extremely young and has surpassed 180 strikeouts these past two seasons without allowing more than 65 walks. If Skubal and Peralta are off the table, Gore would be a stellar addition.

Peralta only costs a penny in 2026 and would be a game-changing addition to this starting rotation. The Brewers ace put up career numbers last year and he's well on his way to a massive contract extension.

Just because the Yankees are still working things out with Bellinger doesn't mean they can't look elsewhere. At this point, they may have no choice as they have the money to spend but are so tied up with all of that nonsense.

Peralta is someone this team shouldn't hesitate on adding due to his consistency. Whenever the Brewers needed him to show up, he was there and delivered. Milwaukee's pitching staff certainly wouldn't be the same without him, so it'd cost the Yankees a pretty penny which could include a guy like George Lombard. At the end of the day, it's up to them to decide how badly they really want another starting pitcher.

