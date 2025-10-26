Yankees Legend Darryl Strawberry Shares Update on Wife's Cancer Battle
New York Yankees and MLB legend Darryl Strawberry shared an emotional update about his wife, Tracy, following back-to-back surgeries as she battles early-stage cancer. The long-time player let it be known that his wife was battling cancer earlier this year, and said there was a "recent setback." He then shared a lengthy post on social media about the journey.
"This really has been some very challenging times for us, but we wanted to thank God for his grace and mercy!
"My heart has been heavy lately 🥲 and needing to say thanks for being there for my wife ❤️," Strawberry wrote on Instagram.
"Thank you to all the doctors and nurses for your incredible care and dedication in helping my wife through back-to-back surgeries and major health challenges. Your compassion has meant the world to our family during this difficult time, and you hold a special place in our hearts. A big thank you to our church @journeychurch.family Pastor Jesse and team for being the hands and feet of Christ when we needed it most. And to our best friends, Joanne & Ralph @thesourcechurchbradenton, your friendship and support in painful moments have been a true blessing. We are deeply grateful to the Lord for bringing you into our lives. ❤️
We are truly grateful to each and every one of you who has taken the time to pray for us during this difficult moment. Your support and prayers mean the world to our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
She’s coming home tomorrow morning! 😍✝️
We love you all. Darryl and Tracy 🍓"
Tracy Strawberry Cancer Diagnosis
Strawberry shared during his initial post earlier in the year that Tracy would be undergoing hip replacement surgery as well this year. That was part of her back-to-back surgeries that led to an extended hospital stay.
It's unknown what cancer Tracy is dealing with, but the news has led to an outpouring of prayers and responses from fans around the MLB community.
"Praying for y’all’s peace and health this morning," comedian Theo Von wrote, joining over 80,000 fans who interacted on the social media post.
Strawberry has turned to ministry since his retirement from the MLB, and shared his love for his wife for being able to continue her ministry work while battling the disease.
"In this challenging season, your strength shines brighter than ever. As you prepare for major surgeries to battle Early Stage Cancer ♋️ and face a Hip replacement at the end of this year. Your unwavering spirit inspires us all. Despite your own struggles, you keep getting up for work and continue to put our family and other peoples needs first, embodying the selflessness that defines you," Strawberry wrote earlier this year.
"I’m not surprised; You taught me how to be faithful with God in the most difficult times!"
