Yankees Reliever Transformed by Past Failures

David Bednar finished his year in the postseason for the New York Yankees, taking the reins from Luke Weaver. It was night and day from where he started his season.

On April 1st, the Pirates optioned the two-time All-Star closer to the minors after struggling for nearly a year. From the start of his 2024 season to that stint in the minors, Bednar posted a 6.14 ERA in 58.2 innings.

Apr 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar (51) surrenders the ball to manager Derek Shelton (17) as Bednar is removed from the game against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for Bednar to find himself, though. After returning from the minors later that month and re-learning all the things that made him a success in the first place, he finished his tenure with the Pirates, pitching to a 1.70 ERA over 37 innings.

The fan favorite and Pittsburgh native was then traded to the Yankees, where he was tasked with stabilizing a closer role that had been a revolving door over the years, going from Aroldis Chapman, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, and then Devin Williams. Bednar excelled, never looking back. The Yankees are hoping it stays that way.

Bednar on Failure

According to Bednar, he credits being optioned to the minors for his successes today. He told NJ.com's Randy Miller that it was a humbling experience.

"Regardless of how I felt about it, I had to just deal with the circumstances at hand," Bednar told Miller. "I had no other option than to turn it into a positive. I couldn't allow myself to dwell on it. I had to turn that into a positive and into a springboard in the future. It was all a mindset thing. There was definitely a day or two early on where I just had to get over myself. This is where I am, where my feet are. I had to get better and crawl out of that."

Bednar then told Miller it was during that short stint in the minors where he figured out how to be consistent in the zone again. That was the biggest piece missing to his puzzle after an odyssey of a year.

Closer for the Yankees

It didn't take long for manager Aaron Boone to peg the newest addition to his bullpen for that closer role. It was one of the best judgment calls Boone made all year. In his short stint in New York, Bednar had a 2.19 ERA. He struck out 35 batters in 24.2 innings and walked just nine.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) reacts after the final out of the game for the win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bednar displayed the type of command he didn't have while struggling for a year in Pittsburgh. In those 58.2 innings before being optioned, he walked 30 batters.

When Boone was asked about his new closer, he gave a checklist of items he loved about Bednar.

"Strike throwing with three pitches," Boone said, when listing what Bednar does best to Miller. "The ability to land the breaking ball. He pitches with the fastball both sides of the plate, up and down. And then he's got a really good split to go with it. So he's got three pitches that he commands coupled with really good demeanor. He's a really good competitor between the lines. He wants the ball. He's fairly laid back off the field in a good way."

