The Role Yankees Prospect Elmer Rodriguez Would Play if Called Up

Through four Spring Training games, the New York Yankees have gotten a chance to throw a wide variety of pitchers out there.

Big league names like Jake Bird and David Bednar took center stage early but it was Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange who earned a ton of attention.

Two of the Yankees top pitching prospects dueled it out in their first two games and the clear advantage went to Rodriguez.

The 6'3'' 160-pound righty is a completely different pitcher from Lagrange. From his size to his fastball, the two aren't even remotely comparable. Either way, Rodriguez won the first battle and if it keeps up, he should have a role in the big leagues this season.

Elmer Rodriguez Should Be Called Up By Summer

Even with a pair of pitchers coming back sooner rather than later, the Yankees know no team can ever have too many starting pitchers. It's not the easiest thing in the world to move them to a bullpen role, but the best teams are able to adapt and manipulate their roster to best suit everyone involved.

Rodriguez has started 70 of the 75 minor league games he's appeared in, though the Yankees might need him in a middle-inning reliever type role come the playoffs. A team like the Milwaukee Brewers opted to go with an opener time and time again last postseason and the Yankees could find themselves in a situation where they have too many pitchers that they don't know what to do with.

First of all, the team would need to make the playoffs. That's step one, and from there, everything else can follow. Many expect a guy like Rodriguez to follow a Cam Schlittler schedule where he's called up late in the season as the team needs an extra healthy arm to help get them through some innings and hopefully guide them to a few extra wins.

Rodriguez' Postseason Role Could Be Interesting

Feb 20, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (76) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during spring training at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Granted the team makes the playoffs and Rodriguez stays healthy himself, it's hard to imagine a scenario where's not on their roster. The Yankees still have so many questions related to their bullpen, but again, we're only four games into Spring Training.

Out of the Yankees top pitching prospects, it's either going to be Rodriguez or Lagrange getting the call in October. There's a chance it could be both, but these players can't bank on a Yankees reliever not doing their job. Carving their way into the starting rotation would be tough, but a dominant year with a few disappointing pitchers could also be a way in for Rodriguez.

