Yankees Top 30 Prospect List Revealed

Seeing as the New York Yankees are part of the American League East, they were one of the first teams selected to have their Top 30 prospect list revealed.

MLB.com's Ben Weinrib published the article which included a link to the Yankees entire Top 30 list.

With Opening Day less than one month away, Yankees fans have been getting used to quite a few of these names so far in Spring Training.

That said, they can't get too used to these players as most don't have an ETA of 2026. There are a few that may find their way to the big leagues, but not even their top prospect is expected to make his major league debut this season.

No. 1 George Lombard Jr.

To no surprise, Lombard remains the Yankees top prospect. He's been a huge defensive asset to this team in Spring Training, making dazzling plays at three different positions.

Lombard is listed as a shortstop but he's been making plays at second and third base. That said, he's still a bit inconsistent offensively which pushes his ETA back to 2027. At the end of the day he's only 20-years old so there's truly no rush.

Spencer Jones Remains Out of Top 5

RHP Carlos Lagrange comes in at No. 2 with his pitching counterpart, Elmer Rodriguez being No. 3. Both have an ETA of hitting the big leagues this season which comes as no surprise looking at how dominant they've been against these spring hitters.

SS Dax Kilby comes in at No. 4 while RHP Ben Hess is making a name for himself at No. 5. Hess is in a similar spot as Lombard with a 2027 ETA while Kilby is still a work in progress at 2028.

OF Spencer Jones has a 2026 ETA and finds himself the No. 6 prospect. The power hitter continues to blow Yankees fans minds though his strikeout rate must go down if he wants to be an everyday outfielder in the big leagues.

Three Other Estimated 2026 Arrivals

With a pair of estimated 2026 arrivals in the Top 5, one wouldn't expect to see others so far down on the list. At the end of the day, they're seemingly all pitchers who could be given a shot at any given moment.

RHP Cade Winquest clocks in at No. 17. A pair of right handed pitchers are outside the top 20: No. 22 Brendan Beck and No. 27 Harrison Cohen.

There are no guarantees any of this trio hit the big leagues this year, but Winquest has by far the best chance to do so. He's already been a hot commodity when it comes to making the Opening Day roster, now it's just a matter of getting to that point.

