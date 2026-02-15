Yankees Young Fireballer Drawing Comparisons to Dellin Betances

Some comparisons are over the top. When the New York Yankees signed Jasson Dominguez as a teenager, he was being pegged as the next Mickey Mantle. In many ways, it hurts the player. When a comparison is more realistic, it can paint a picture of who a prospect is, helping those who aren't following every development in a team's farm system.

Such is the case with Aaron Boone, who described the player Carlos Lagrange reminds him of. It was a hard-throwing reliever he once managed, and may be one of the more underrated arms the Yankees have developed since their last championship.

"You think back to when Dellin (Betances) was at his best," Boone said, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. "Dellin was taller and even a little different (from Lagrange), but when he was on, you'd just see some consistently really bad swings."

Oct 9, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) celebrates with catcher Gary Sanchez (24) after the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox after in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Boone then went on to describe Lagrange's stuff.

"It's a big arm," Boone said. "He's gonna walk out there and throw 100 miles an hour, and the changeup is really good. It's a hard changeup, downward action on it. A big guy like that, it's just about repeating the mechanics. I think he does a pretty good job of that already as a young, young player. I think Carlos has a very bright future."

Betances' Prime

If Lagrange's ceiling is Betances, most fans would sign up for that. There was once a time when Betances, the lifelong Yankees fan who grew up in the Bronx, was one of the more feared relievers in baseball.

Betances was an all-star for four straight seasons between 2014 and 2017. During that time, he tossed 306.2 innings and struck out 492 batters. He had a 2.11 ERA, and, during Betances' 2015 campaign, he even garnered a few Cy Young votes. That year, he was 14th in the voting, behind Andrew Miller (his teammate), Felix Hernandez, Chris Sale, David Price, and Dallas Keuchel.

Lagrange, the 22-year-old who stands at 6-foot-7, can reach 102 MPH. He hasn't seen an inning at the Major League level, but hitting triple digits plays at any level.

For a team that struggled in the bullpen last season, and got lucky with a few lesser-known arms en in 2025, Lagrange can be a name that can fix their relief woes this season. Whether that happens to start the season or later on, it's safe to say he's a name to look out for.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!