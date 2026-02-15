Yankees Pitching Prospect Making Strong Impression in Spring Training

The New York Yankees are flush with pitching talent across the entire organization, and one of the club's top prospects is making a strong impression as spring training gets underway.

Right-hander Carlos Lagrange, who was ranked as the No. 63 prospect in the sport by Baseball Prospectus leading into the 2026 campaign, has drawn rave reviews from Yankees manager Aaron Boone early on during big-league camp.

“We’re excited about him, for good reason,” Boone said, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce. “His size obviously stands out. But just the downhill he creates with obviously a huge fastball, really good changeup and then the slider and the sweeper. For him, it’s just a matter of continuing to get better with the command and strike throwing.

“And on top of it, just one of those kids over there that you get really great makeup reports on. He’s a leader, takes initiative. He’s got a lot of the intangibles as well as obviously a ton of talent.”

Lagrange's Minor League Numbers

Signed by New York as an international free agent in February 2022, Lagrange logged a 3.55 ERA across 11 appearances and 33 innings of work in the Dominican Summer League that same year.

In 2023, Lagrange posted a 4.97 ERA over 41 2/3 frames in the Florida Complex League before recording a 6.86 ERA in 21 innings between the FCL and Single-A Tampa.

The 22-year-old then broke out in 2025, as he began the season with High-A Hudson Valley and put up a 4.10 ERA across eight starts with the affiliate before earning a promotion to Double-A Somerset in early June.

There, Lagrange logged a 3.22 ERA in 16 outings (15 starts) with 104 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings.

Aug 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with the media before the game between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Could Lagrange Help Yankees in 2026?

Lagrange hasn't pitched for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre yet, and with a command issue that saw him walk 4.7 batters per nine last season, he could benefit from some extra time in the minors before jumping into the Yankees' rotation.

Considering New York is in need of bullpen help after losing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver this offseason, however, general manager Brian Cashman seems open to the idea of Lagrange and fellow top pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez making their major league debuts as relievers in 2026.

“It’s easy to always say you want to keep guys staying in the starting rotation and stay on their turn and be depth and continue their journey to build innings as they’re developing, but at the same time, you got to rob Peter to pay Paul at times and do that balancing act where you got to service the major league club,” Cashman said. “A lot of major league starters historically break in out of the pen, too, when they get their feet wet.”

Lagrange, equipped with a fastball that can reach over 100 mph, is generating plenty of buzz at Yankees camp, and it sure seems like he'll make an impact for the team sooner rather than later.

