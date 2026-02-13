Yankees Thoughts on ABS Are Expanding: Here's What We Know

One of the biggest changes to baseball is finally being introduced at the highest level: the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge system is here. All teams, including the New York Yankees, are contending with how to move forward in a world where calls can be overturned using a computer system, as opposed to the judgement of human umpires.

While the ABS system has been used in the minors for a few years and made an appearance during Spring Training last season, it's now a factor in every MLB game, including the playoffs. Each team is allowed two challenges per game, with one additional challenge available for each extra inning. Back in September, Yankees manager Boone described himself as not totally on board with the ABS system to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

"Hopefully it's something that is a good thing for Major League Baseball,” he said at the time.

Who Can Issue an ABS Challenge For Yankees?

While Boone also joked with Phillips that he would shame some pitchers into not issuing challenges, the decision about who can or should issue a challenge on each team is very real. According to an explainer published by MLB.com, pitchers, batters and catchers can all issue challenges by tapping their hat or helmet to let the umpire know they'd like to challenge.

Some other MLB teams, like the Arizona Diamondbacks, have already hinted that they will not allow pitchers to challenge and instead will leave the decision up to catchers.

"Pitchers at times can get a little emotional. I know hitters sometimes are also going to be that way," D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said, though he later explained that the team's process isn't black and white.

When asked if he'd figured out a plan for who can and can't use challenges earlier this week, Boone said the team's decision is evolving and that they've done lots of behind the scenes work to get players adjusted to the system.

"I feel like right now we're in a pretty good place with it as far as trying to continue to educate our players and understanding leverage," he said. "So, everyone's free to challenge right now and we'll see how it continues to unfold."

Aaron Boone talks about how the Yankees plan to use the ABS challenge system this spring:

While Boone is tasked with determining how the Yankees issue their challenges, star slugger Aaron Judge has little love for the automated system.

"I love the human element of the game even though I may get some balls or strikes that are called a little bit more than other people," he said last season, though he acknowledged that the change was coming whether he supported it or not.

As Judge said, the ABS Challenge System is here whether or not the Yankees agree. Spring Training is the perfect time for the Pinstripes to work out who can call a challenge and when so they can best leverage the season when Opening Day comes around next month.

