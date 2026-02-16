Yankees Former Top Pitching Prospect Aims for Big Comeback

Chase Hampton had a roller coaster year in 2024. That season, he was the best pitching prospect in the New York Yankees organization, coming off a big 2023.

Hampton shot up the ranks after being picked in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, hitting as high as 4th that season on MLB Pipeline's top 10 Yankees prospects list. His sophomore season was unfortunately derailed by injury, though, and during Spring Training last year, Aaron Boone announced he needed Tommy John surgery.

With the rise of Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez, Hampton has taken a back seat as far as his stock goes as a young arm in the Yankee system, but one person who is still high on him is Boone. According to the skipper, the once-top prospect still gives the team plenty to be excited about.

"I don't know his progression, so to speak. I've seen a couple of his bullpens now, and it keeps ticking up," Boone said over the weekend, according to Phillip Martinez of SNY. "I know he is champing at the bit for a little bit more because he is feeling really good as well."

Chase Hampton, about 11 months removed from Tommy John surgery, playing catch pic.twitter.com/6F7xXZlKOl — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) February 12, 2026

"Sometimes, when you're a big prospect, and you have a surgery that knocks you out, you get off that 'word of mouth' list as prospects are building their value," Boone continued. "It's important to remember how big of a year he had back in '24, and there's still a lot of reason to be excited as he gets closer to being back to full bore. He looks pretty good right now."

Making a Comeback

Boone mispoke there because his big season was 2023, but the fact remains that it wasn't so long ago that he was a highly regarded prospect. For that season, which was Hampton's first as a pro, he threw 106.2 innings and pitched to a 3.63 ERA across A Ball and AA. He also displayed an exorbitant 12.23 K/9, demonstrating the kind of dominant stuff that turned heads in the first place.

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Chase Hampton (86) works out during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Since the Yankees will be without their big horse, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, for some time, and both undoubtedly needing to be eased into their roles upon their return, Hampton has a shot to be the type of pitching depth necessary to get through a full season. At this point, Cruz and Lagrange are ahead of him, but there is no reason he can't force his way into the equation later on.

Hampton probably hoped for higher expectations than a depth piece, but after his career was derailed a bit, there is no better time than 2026 for him to remind everybody why he was once so highly regarded.

