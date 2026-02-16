Yankees Sign Hungarian Prospect After Padres Agreement Stalls

The New York Yankees just made history for Hungarian baseball. They signed 16-year-old catcher Marko Morua, who became the first player born and raised in Hungary to join a Major League Baseball organization.

Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported the Yankees locked him up for more than half a million dollars. For context, the San Diego Padres were ready to sign him for around $70,000 just months ago.

Another unique international deal for the #Yankees: Per @INTLBaseball24, catcher Marko Morua is the first player born and raised in Hungary to sign a with an MLB team. 🇭🇺



Over the offseason, the Yanks made Tijn Fredrikze their first European-born and raised prospect signee since… pic.twitter.com/I7YKFKeece — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) February 15, 2026

The Yankees clearly saw something they liked and weren't messing around. When other teams started circling, New York made sure the kid ended up in pinstripes.

Baseball is basically the family business for the Moruas. Marko's grandfather Antonio came to Hungary in 1964 and introduced the country to the sport. He helped establish the Hungarian Baseball Federation in 1992.

Marko's father, Roberto, runs things now as president of Óbuda Brick Factory Baseball and captain of Hungary's national teams. Marko isn't even the only talented kid in the family.

His older brother Martin pitches and has MLB teams watching him too. Both brothers represented Hungary in international competition, and now Marko's the first one to sign professionally.

Why Yankees Wanted Him

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) and manager Aaron Boone (17) talk uring spring training practices at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Morua showed up at the 2025 U-18 European Championship qualifiers and went off. He posted a 1.640 OPS and helped Hungary qualify for the tournament. Scouts walked away talking about his arm and his natural feel for the game.

Morua trained at Baseheat Academy in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, where scouts from multiple organizations got long looks at him.

San Pedro has history with the Yankees. They signed Robinson Canó out of that city in 2001. Canó became an eight-time All-Star and one of the best second basemen of his generation.

New York recently added shortstop Manny Cedeño for $2.5 million from their 2025 international class, showing their continued investment in young talent.

What stands out about Morua as a catcher: he throws well, he calls a good game, and he can hit. Finding all three skills in one 16-year-old isn't common.

He shows an ability to read situations that you don't often see in someone his age. That kind of instinct matters when you're working behind the plate.

Getting to the Bronx takes time, though. Morua is expected to begin in the Dominican Summer League and work his way up through the system. Jasson Domínguez signed for $5.1 million back in 2019 and made his MLB debut in 2023.

Other teams wanted Morua after watching him play in Europe. The Yankees beat everyone by putting significantly more money on the table. Spending that kind of money on a 16-year-old catcher from Hungary shows real belief in his future.

This fits how the Yankees have been building their farm system lately. They're looking everywhere for talent, not just the usual spots. Morua goes from playing in Hungary to being part of the most recognizable team in baseball.

