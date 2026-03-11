Why Ryan Weathers Won't Be Yankees 2026 Breakout Player

While the New York Yankees would love it if left handed pitcher Ryan Weathers was their 2026 breakout star, there's far too much competition for that to happen.

It's common knowledge Weathers will start on the Opening Day roster and be in the team's starting rotation, but that might not last forever.

Once Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole return, where does that leave Weathers? The Yankees starting pitching depth is second to none, but there are still a ton of question marks attached to the bullpen.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel suggested a potential move to the bullpen for prospect Carlos Lagrange, but the only pitcher who should be focused on losing his starting job is Weathers.

Weathers Spot in the Rotation Feels Temporary

Two strikeouts in the first inning for Ryan Weathers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8bs9DZTAOT — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 8, 2026

New York needed to move four prospects in order to bring in the 26-year old which feels like a steep price for someone who's never started more than 18 games in a season. Keep in mind, those 18 games came when he was a rookie in 2021.

Injuries have been a big concern, and that's something this Yankees lineup is looking to avoid. He's started just 24 games in his last two seasons and that's far from good enough with where this Yankees rotation is.

On the surface, Weathers was brought in to give this team an extra starting pitching option. Ultimately though, he's likely not going to be a key starter in the long run as Rodon and Cole are by far the better options.

Yankees Prospects Could Be Breakout Stars

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Spencer Jones and RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and reassigned them to minor league camp. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) March 9, 2026

Between pitchers Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, and outfielder Spencer Jones, it feels like one of those three is the safest bet to be the Yankees breakout star.

McDaniel wrote, "Weathers is the easier pick here as a former first-round draft pick who hasn't found much big league success yet but looks fantastic this spring after being acquired from Miami. I picked him as a breakthrough last spring, and I think I'll be proved right this year."

The Yankees didn't make a ton of offseason moves so he went with their biggest trade, but that doesn't mean Weathers is an automatic lock to be their breakout star.

Jones has power like no other and if he can fix his strikeout percentage he'll be in good shape. Lagrange throws heat like no other and Rodriguez is making quite a name for himself in the World Baseball Classic. Late in the 2026 season, one of these three will have a much greater impact on the Yankees squad compared to Weathers.

