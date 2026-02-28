Yankees Top Prospect Keeps Bringing Everything Together

The New York Yankees top prospects seem to be under a microscope as this team is looking to build their next home-grown star like Aaron Judge.

That seems to be an impossible bar to replicate, though crazier things have happened. If any Yankees prospect can even sniff the success he's had it'll be a home run.

That's where shortstop George Lombard Jr. enters the picture. The Yankees top prospect may not be on the Opening Day roster, but he's going to do everything in his power to make it to the big leagues in 2026.

So far, his defense has been the star of the show. Lombard has next-level defensive abilities that have to be seen to be believed. Other than that, he's reached base in every game he's played which is another impressive feat.

George Lombard Jr. Keeps Getting Better

In addition to his extraordinary defense, @Yankees No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. is slashing .333/.636/.500 with 2 R, 2B, 5 RBI and 2 SB in 4 Spring Training games so far, reaching base in every game he’s played. pic.twitter.com/Pw6XICHCCh — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) February 27, 2026

As expected, Spring Training was the perfect way to get Lombard some reps without throwing him into the big leagues and hurting his progression. His numbers in the minors have been stellar, but it's not like the Yankees are in a rush to have him be the Opening Day shortstop.

Lombard's abilities at short make him extremely interesting, especially knowing he's slashed .333/.636/.500. Anthony Volpe, the Yankees projected everyday shortstop, will likely miss the first month or so of the 2026 season. New York is electing to go with Jose Caballero in his place, but SS is a position of need should Volpe continue to struggle upon his return.

That's where Lombard comes into the mix. He's young, talented, but none of that matters if he can't hit in the big leagues. He's trying to prove the doubters wrong so far, but again, Spring Training only goes so far.

Lombard Jr. vs. Caballero and Volpe

George Lombard Jr. rips a 2-RBI single 👏 pic.twitter.com/SUGcjPzMiM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 27, 2026

The Yankees would be out of their mind if they bring Lombard to the big leagues and then switch his position. Judging off the viral clips of what he's done defensively so far, it's clear this man is ready to be a gold glove winning shortstop at the next level. That said, they are giving him a few opportunities at third base which puts Ryan McMahon in the hot seat.

Lombard, at this stage in his career, could arguably already be better than both of the Yankees big league shortstops when it comes to his defense. Defense wins championships, but at the end of the day he still needs to hit. Through four Spring Training games he has a double with two runs, two stolen bases and five RBIs.

