Yankees' Gerrit Cole Provides Update on Return Plans

The New York Yankees have been waiting almost a year for their ace to return. Gerrit Cole threw his first bullpen of spring training and made it clear the original timeline hasn't changed.

Cole addressed his recovery status in a video posted by Yankees Videos on social media. When asked about potentially returning in June, the right-hander confirmed he's sticking to the plan he discussed with the team and Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

"We've had a lot of discussions between myself, the Yankees, and Dr. ElAttrache. With a full, rather, Tommy John reconstruction surgery, the target's always between 14 and 18 months. That really hasn't changed. That's what the research says. That's what the comps that we've looked back at says and that's where it's always been."

Gerrit Cole talks about what he's thinking when it comes to when he could return:



Cole had Tommy John surgery on March 11 last year with Dr. ElAttrache after his elbow gave out during spring training. The procedure kept him out for the entire 2025 season as he worked through the lengthy rehab process.

The last time Cole pitched in a game was the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers. He threw a 0.71 ERA in two starts but couldn't prevent New York from losing in five games. Missing all of last year meant the Yankees rotation lacked its anchor through a season that ended with a Division Series loss to Toronto.

Cole's Road Back to the Mound

Feb 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Cole's rehab has been steady if slow. He threw his first bullpen back in October and has been following the program exactly as prescribed without pushing ahead of schedule. The 35-year-old said the process has been long and tedious but momentum is building as he gets closer to the end.

His surgically repaired elbow feels better now than it has in some time. Cole told reporters it feels different in a good way compared to the lingering issues he dealt with before.

Manager Aaron Boone mentioned Cole could potentially pitch in exhibition games before spring training ends. The team isn't planning to rush him back just to get him on the mound early. They're targeting late May or early June for his return to regular season action.

Cole showed up to camp sporting a beard and a new windup that puts his hands over his head. The changes come as he prepares to rejoin a rotation that will feature Max Fried at the top and needs Cole's presence to make a legitimate run at getting back to the World Series.

