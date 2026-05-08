The Yankees have assembled one of Major League Baseball's best starting rotations, which is a unit that will only grow stronger in the coming weeks. Injured veterans Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole are closer to their 2026 debuts with each passing day, with the former potentially rejoining the Yankees in the coming days.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Wednesday that "Rodón is expected to make his season debut Sunday" against the Brewers, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The 33-year-old southpaw missed all of last season and hasn't played this year after undergoing elbow surgery in October.

Carlos Rodón is expected to make his season debut Sunday at Milwaukee, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 6, 2026

Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers have already done a tremendous job in the starting rotation this season. The group will look even stronger if Rodón can hit the ground running this weekend, assuming he doesn't suffer any last-minute setbacks. The three-time MLB All-Star won a career-high 18 games while pitching to a 3.09 ERA, 203 strikeouts and a 4.6 WAR in 33 starts (195 1/3 innings) last season.

Fortunately for him, Rodón couldn't have asked for a better return opponent.

Carlos Rodon has every reason to thrive vs. the Brewers

After three consecutive National League Central crowns, the Brewers aren't as dominant this season.

They're currently 19-16—good for third in their division—as of Thursday afternoon, having gone 6-7 in their last 13 outings. Milwaukee will have home-field advantage for this series; however, playing at American Family Field doesn't necessarily provide a significant boost. The Brewers have lost seven of their last 12 home games after a 5-1 start in their backyard.

There's also the fact that the Brewers aren't good at hitting against left-handed pitchers this season. Despite seeing the 17th-most lefties this season, Milwaukee ranks poorly vs. southpaws regarding several categories, including:

Statistic vs. LHP MLB ranking At-bats 347 17th Hits 74 23rd Home runs 3 T-28th RBIs 38 T-20th Batting average .213 25th Slugging percentage .280 29th

The Brewers clearly aren't confident when facing lefties, which Rodón must use to his advantage. The good news for him is that he knows how to handle Milwaukee, if history is any indication.

In five career games (22 1/3 innings) against the Brewers, Rodón is 2-1 with an impressive 2.42 ERA and 28 strikeouts. He finished four of those outings with exactly one earned run allowed, including each of the last three. That's without mentioning how he's 2-0 against Milwaukee since becoming a Yankee, allowing two ERs across 11 1/3 innings of work.

History doesn't guarantee that Rodón will leave Wisconsin with a win this weekend, as no one knows how long he'll last on the mound. He lasted 6 1/3 innings in his final Triple-A appearance on Tuesday, a promising sign that he's ready to handle the full workload waiting for him.

Carlos Rodón looked good during his rehab stint. Will that translate to MLB success? | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees' bats tend to play confidently when Rodón starts, too, amassing 22 home runs, 132 hits and 174 runs scored across his 33 starts in 2025. Similar support on Sunday will position the Miami, FL native in a good spot to start his 2026 campaign with a 1-0 record.

How Carlos Rodon performs could impact what Yankees do next

Assuming that Rodón pitches well against the Brewers, the Yankees will have found a reliable fifth starter. Luis Gil's early-season implosion left New York without a No. 5 arm, so it'd be great to solve that issue without needing a trade.

With Cole reportedly two or three rehab starts away from returning, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo, it's even more crucial for Rodón to start strong. The last thing the Yankees need is for Rodón and/or Cole to struggle to match their lofty price tags, which would force general manager Brian Cashman to seek potential external solutions for a fifth starter.

Elmer Rodríguez has potential, but he was shaky at times during his recent call-up and requires more minor-league seasoning. Ben Hess and Carlos Lagrange are two promising pitching prospects in the system; however, the jury is still out as to whether they're legitimate MLB starting options.

In other words, a lot is riding on Rodón's season debut this weekend. The Yankees know how good he can be when he's in top form, and Sunday's favorable matchup vs. the Brewers will be his first opportunity to send the Bronx Bombers into the rest of the season with even more confidence that he can be that guy again.