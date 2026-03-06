Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Bold WBC Take

Great Britain may be in the same pool as the United States, but that's not something that scares New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Ahead of the WBC, Chisholm dropped a bold take that got Yankees fans talking. This not only riled up Yankees fans, but also anyone who plans on supporting Team USA.

Pool B consists of Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, Mexico, and USA. Those five teams will play in Houston to determine who moves on, but Chisholm already is thinking three steps ahead.

Granted, Great Britain took care of business against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Brewers are no Team USA. One exhibition game may have gotten his squad riled up, but now it's go time with the WBC just beginning.

Jazz's Viral WBC Quote

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has some high praise for Team Great Britain 🇬🇧



They’re ready to make some noise in the #WorldBaseballClassic! pic.twitter.com/UwGD8EmXsG — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

"We're planning on shocking the world," Jazz said. He didn't outright say Great Britain was going to go undefeated or knock off every team in their way, but it's still a bold take for a team that likely isn't going to make it out of pool play.

The Brits ended up tying with the San Diego Padres, 2-2, after their 7-3 win over the Brewers. Their win over Milwaukee is certainly notable as that's the team who led the MLB in wins last season, but once again it's important to remember this is only Spring Training and everything must be taken with a grain of salt.

It was great to see international teams participate in these exhibition games, but they are nowhere near the environment or atmosphere that the WBC brings. Some of the international games have already taken the world by storm, but now it's up to Chisholm to win over the fans in Houston as his squad has a number of games lined up over the next few days.

Can Great Britain Escape Pool B?

Mar 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Great Britain second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3) fields the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at the American Family Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Chisholm's squad doesn't have to win Pool B, they just have to finish in the Top 2 to advance to the eight team knockout tournament. That already increases their odds, but that would mean they have to take down seemingly all but one of the teams in their pool.

GBR kicks off their WBC on March 6 at 1:00 p.m. EST on FS1 against Mexico. On March 7 they take on USA at 8:00 p.m. EST in a game that will air nationwide on FOX. March 8 seed Great Britain face Italy at 1:00 p.m. EST on Tubi. Finally, they'll play Brazil in another 1:00 p.m. EST game on Tubi to end their pool play on March 9.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!