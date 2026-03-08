Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Jazz Chisholm Jr. Eat His Words

While New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge didn't have the biggest game for Team USA, that ultimately didn't matter as the Captain's team put up 12 hits against Great Britain.

Team USA improved to 2-0 in Pool Play as they took care of business against GBR, 9-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s squad jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first as that score held true through the fourth inning.

Once the bottom of the fifth came around, it was all she wrote. Chisholm was extremely confident heading into the 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic, but Judge and Team USA had no problem pushing his squad to 0-2 while they remain undefated.

Chisholm's Quote Doesn't Age Well

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has some high praise for Team Great Britain 🇬🇧



They’re ready to make some noise in the #WorldBaseballClassic! pic.twitter.com/UwGD8EmXsG — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

Not only does the 28-year old's quote of "we're planning on shocking the world" not age well, but Chisholm is 0-9 so far in Pool B play. Similar to how things went against Team USA, GBR hung in there against Mexico until they put up seven runs in the final two innings, prevailing, 8-2, back on March 6.

Team USA was a clear favorite to win Pool B, or at least make it out of pool play, and they've lived up to the hype so far. Chisholm simply has not as he went 0-5 in the first game and followed it up with an 0-4 performance in game two.

Going 0-4 against Team USA is far from ideal, especially knowing a few of his teammates were on the other side. Again, it's not like Judge had a great game either, but his WBC average is at least .222 as he went 1-5 with an RBI against Chisholm's squad.

Team USA Embarrased Great Britain

Kyle Schwarber's massive homer sparked Team USA to its second straight pool play victory! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/IP7iEDsOG6 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

Chisholm was a relatively late add to the Great Britain squad, and it's one of the two winless squads in Pool B. GBR will have their chance against a fellow 0-2 squad, Brazil, on March 9, but first they're tasked with looking to turn things around against a 1-0 Italy squad on March 8.

At this point, Team USA is nearly a lock to advance to the eight-team knockout stage. Should Chisholm and the country he's representing want to try to join them, they need to turn things around in these final two games.

There's nothing wrong with being confident, but the Yankees second baseman has done nothing to back up his words so far. It's not like there are a ton of bright spots on Great Britain's squad, but Chisholm Jr. needs to step up otherwise their WBC dreams will be over in the blink of an eye.

