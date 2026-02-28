Yankees Starter Luis Gil Shows Early Troubling Signs

2025 was a weird one for Luis Gil. He didn't return to the New York Yankees until August, after a lat strain early on in the year took him out of action. When he did return, he pitched to a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts and 57 innings, but something just wasn't right with him.

Gil's velocity was down a full mph, from 96.6 the year before to 95.5 in his injury-shortened season. His strikeout stuff was way below that. Gil had a 26.8% k rate the year he won Rookie of the Year. That dropped to 16.8% upon his return.

His most recent start in the spring against the Twins was more of a continuation of his 2025. In 1.2 innings pitched, Gil threw 52 pitches. Gil's issue was an inability to put batters away.

He had a 10-pitch at-bat out of the gate. Byron Buxton finally went down on a changeup that was softly hit to Ben Rice. Trevor Larnach then took Gil deep on four pitches. He left a fastball down the heart of the plate.

In the second, Boone replaced Gil with Kelly Austin, and he returned the next inning. That pitch count was high. From there, Gil only faced two other batters after that. The manager didn't want to overwork his starter so early.

Gil averaged 94.7 MPH on the fastball. He did manage to hit 96 MPH four times that outing. He topped off at 96.7 in the third.

As was the case last year, Gil was able to hit that high velocity, but it was sporadic. He hit 98 and 97 a few times last year, but not at the rate he did in 2024. That velocity hasn't come as easily as it once did since before he was hit with the lat injury, and that still seems to be the case.

Building Up

After the game, Gil said he's just building up right now. He thinks that after a few starts, it will get back to what it should be.

"I think it's the building process of spring training," Gil said through an interpreter, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce. "The training has been very good. We're building on every single outing. I think we've had a consistent climb to get to the velo I'm used to. I think maybe by the third or fourth start, it might be more consistent to what I'm used to."

A Short Leash?

The big question for Gil becomes just how much of a leash the Yankees should give him. He was able to get away with the lack of velocity during the regular season, pitching to contact rather than showing off the prolific strikeout stuff that had held the rotation together until Gerrit Cole returned the year the Yankees won the pennant.

In the playoffs, that inability to miss bats hurt him most, and he was pulled early before the Blue Jays could do more damage. After seeing how that played out last year, if Gil continues to struggle, they have plenty of reinforcements ready to go.

Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodriguez, and, at some point, Ben Hess, are all waiting in the wings. If that strikeout stuff never returns, the Yankees may end up going to them.

Gil could find himself in the bullpen, and from there, he can just let that fastball loose, and he may have better luck finding his velocity there. He can just let it fly an inning at a time.

