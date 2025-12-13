Yankees Should Sell High on Young Starter

At the end of 2021, the New York Yankees were desperate for a starter to step up. Gerrit Cole fell off a cliff after being hampered by a hamstring injury. Veteran pitcher Andrew Heaney, who was acquired at the trade deadline, was essentially batting practice.

In the end, it was a 23-year-old named Luis Gil who injected a little life into an ailing rotation. Gil only had six brief starts in 2021, but they were impactful. In his biggest game, he shut down the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx in a must-win series.

While Gil has only had one full season as a starter, he has had a penchant for stepping up when the Yankees needed a starter in a pinch. Most notably, he came up big in 2024 when Cole found himself on the shelf to start the year. It was such a strong run that he won Rookie of the Year honors.

Gil has had his moments, but the Yankees are at a crossroads with him, especially after last year, when he was hurt for most of the season. If there's a chance to move him, they should think about it.

Gil still has a ton of upside. He has electric stuff and won't be a free agent until the 2029 season. The Yankees could move him for a rental, and his new team may find themselves with the version of Gil that broke out in 2024. He has all the stuff to be a better version of that, eventually showing out as a Cy Young hopeful.

Moving Gil

An injury-shortened season in which Gil had a drop-off in his strikeout rate, from 26.8% in 2024 to 16.8% in 2025, isn't indicative of the type of player he is. Any team in on Gil can view him as a bounce-back candidate. His truer talent is probably closer to 2024 than what the Yankees saw last season.

It would be a bitter pill to swallow if the Yankees ship Gil across the league and they end up in another Devin Williams situation, only for him to finally find consistency. A trade of this caliber is the type of gamble you make, though, if the opportunity to add an impact bat or arm is there. He may not net a Tarik Skubal, but Brian Cashman has always been able to swing a surprise deal or two.

The St. Louis Cardinals or Milwaukee Brewers could be one of the teams that could have interest in Gil. With the Cardinals, they may send over Brendan Donovan for him. The Yankees have been linked to Donovan since last year.

With the Brewers, Freddy Peralta could be someone moved for Gil. That's another name they have been linked to all winter. Who knows if the Yankees really want another untested Milwaukee arm who has yet to step foot in a big market. It would be a nightmare if Gil took off and Peralta floundered. On the flip side, if a rival lands Peralta and Gil gets hurt again, they will kick themselves.

It's a lot to consider. Despite the potential negatives, if a deal is there for Cashman to make, he should pull the trigger.

