Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Making First Start Since Brutal Injury

The New York Yankees are finally getting one of their most missed players back from a lengthy injury recovery. Last season, in a May game against the Seattle Mariners, utility infielder Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a left ankle fracture and ligament damage that left him in a walking boot and missing the remainder of the 2025 season.

Now, Cabrera is getting his first Spring Training start, against the Tampa Bay Rays. In a new interview with SNY Yankees, the 27-year-old outfielder announced his return to the field after the brutal injury.

"I think it's close in the next 24 hours," Cabrera said with a smile when asked about the timeline of his return. "Tomorrow I'm playing."

- Oswaldo Cabrera announces to @M_Marakovits LIVE that he'll be back on the field tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kX0kO5a9wz — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 5, 2026

According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post Sports, Cabrera will be starting at shortstop. The Yankees have done several mixups at short throughout Spring Training as 2025's starting shortstop, Anthony Volpe, is undergoing recovery for a labrum tear that was surgically repaired ing October. Third baseman Ryan McMahon has also been starting games at the position.

Oswaldo Cabrera will be starting at SS tomorrow night, his first game action since breaking his ankle and suffering ligament damage last May. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 5, 2026

Cabrera could not contain his smile as he described his emotions about returning to the field to Meredith Marakovits.

"You can't imagine how excited I am after nine months without being on the field," he said. "I can't describe and I can't control my emotions right now."

Oswaldo Cabrera Gearing Up For Exciting Yankees Return

For a player who has missed so much time and had such a long road to recovery, Cabrera said being able to get back on the field, even in a Spring Training game, feels like playing on the biggest stage in baseball.

"I already slide, I already did everything possible to check boxes to be ready for the game. Now, I just can't wait," he said. "Tomorrow feels like a World Series game for me, I'm so excited."

Cabrera went on to thank Yankees fans for their support, citing the Pinstripe faithful as one of the things that kept him going through his lengthy recovery.

Feb 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) prepares for a drill during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"The Yankees fans, they mean everything because they were the number one who supported me every single day and made me feel like 'okay, I gotta come back and make this happen!'"

Getting Cabrera, whom the Yankees signed as an international free agent in 2015, back will do wonders for the Pinstripes' depth. While he was playing at third base when his initial injury occurred, Cabrera also played at first base, left field and right field in 2025. He has major league experience at every position on the field (even 1/3 of an inning pitched), making him a key piece for the Yankees.

