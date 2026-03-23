Yankees Made Right Call on Luis Gil

The New York Yankees had to make a tough call. With four off-days in the first two weeks of the off-season, the best course of action was a four-man rotation, so starters aren't waiting too long between starts. This meant somebody was going to have to begin the season in the minors.

Luis Gil was the one who drew the short straw in this situation. Gil, whose strikeout stuff and velocity had plummeted since last year when he returned from a lat injury, had those same issues this spring. Then, in his final start, one in which he worked on his release point heading into it, he looked like the pitcher who won Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Unfortunately, that seven-strikeout performance in which he sat 96 MPH was not enough for the Yankees to change their mind. It was a step in the right direction, but too little too late for Gil. That was especially the case when the Yankees announced that Ryan Weathers, who has nasty stuff but struggled this spring, had made the team for Opening Day.

For Gil, it's likely disappointing to feel like he's in a good place, but then have that rug yanked from under him. Still, this decision on him was probably in the works for some time, and the only reason it didn't come sooner was because of how impressive his previous outing was.

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Right Call — For Now

For now, it is the right decision, though, because one start — good or bad — should not change the entire trajectory of their plans. It will be important for Gil to keep showing what he did in that last outing, but in Scranton. Carlos Rodon is still on track to return early on, and even if the veteran lefty, who had his best season with the Yankees last year, slots into that fifth spot by the time he is ready to go, that doesn't fully mean Gil will be stuck in AAA.

There's a shot that Weathers doesn't perform, and he'll need to do some tinkering of his own. For a team that is hoping to compete for a World Series and understands how important every win is after losing out on the division by a hair on the last day of the season, if Gil is performing up to his standards and Weathers is hemorrhaging runs, it should be an easy move to slot him into the newest trade addition's spot.

Then there is always the chance of injury. Just like with Jasson Dominguez, who will, unfortunately, also start the year in the minors, they'll both have to bide their time in case something goes wrong for the big league club. Gil might have an easier time finding a spot, though, because, with rotations, rarely are they intact over the long haul of a season. Gil would be the first one up if something goes wrong.

Blake on Gil

According to pitching coach Matt Blake, Gil understands the team's situation with the off-days. For Blake and the rest of the Yankees organization, it was a matter of keeping him in rhythm for the season.

"He'd like to be a starter with us, so it's frustrating," Blake said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "But at the same time, he understands the position we're in with the way the schedule lines up for the first two weeks. Now it's a matter of making sure we do right by him and keep him in rhythm, and also find the best balance for the bullpen and our starting group."

While Gil will not be with the team on their trip to San Francisco, Blake says that the last start was still encouraging. Gil was in a good place, which wasn't something he could say over the last year.

Feb 12, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake (77) during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"We feel good about the adjustment he made going into the last outing," Blake said. "He got the quality of the fastball back -- the velo up, the miss. All of those things are important to see. Now it's just a matter of what that looks like the first couple of weeks of the season."

The positive of Gil heading to AAA is not just about seeing if what he flashed at the end of the spring is for real, but it really says a lot about where the Yankees are healthwise. Outside of what they knew already with Rodon and Gerrit Cole, they have been injury-free for the most part.

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