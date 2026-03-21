Starting in Triple-A Best Thing for Yankees' Luis Gil

New York Yankees started Luis Gil has not been having the Spring Training he — or anyone else — expected.

Through five games and 14.1 innings pitched, Gil has posted a 6.28 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. One of the most concerning parts of his performance is his most recent game, against the Detroit Tigers. Gil gave up a startling nine hits and seven runs, all of them earned, in just 68 pitches. While 48 of those pitches were strikes, throwing two Ks doesn't matter if a pitcher is giving up three home runs in the same game.

Due to his performance and the abundance of days off at the beginning of the Pinstripes' 2026 schedule, manager Aaron Boone has said that the team could feasibly use a four-man rotation to get through the first two weeks of the season. That leaves the door open for starting Gil's year in the Triple-A, and it's exactly what he needs.

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Payton Henry (79) congratulates pitcher Luis Gil (81) after the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While the decision to send a pitcher who won Rookie of the Year in 2024 back down to the minors seems concerning, it's actually the best thing for Gil, who could use more time if he's going to get back to the level he was at in his rookie season. Two more starts in a lower pressure environment to work out the kinks and come back to the majors ready to be part of the regular rotation.

Yankees Still Have Rotation Questions

Gil isn't the only Yankees pitcher having a tough spring. Ryan Weathers, a trade addition from the Marlins who cost the Pinstripes four prospects, has an 11.68 ERA through 12.1 innings, though he also has 17 strikeouts. While neither pitcher has had a particularly great Spring Training, Gil is a better candidate for the minors than Weathers. He has a higher ceiling and is younger, without the the same troubling injury history.

The clock is ticking for both Gil and Weathers. With Max Fried and Cam Schlittler ready for Opening Day and both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon set to be back by June, the Yankees only have one more slot in a typical rotation. Before Spring Training, that spot was almost certainly going to go Gil.

Now, Will Warren might just get that spot if Gil or Weathers can't work it out. While both pitchers certainly could do so, Gil has the best chance and the highest potential and should be given the extra reps in the minors.

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