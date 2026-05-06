Patience With Elmer Rodriguez Will Benefit Yankees in the Long Run

The Yankees officially pulled the plug on the Elmer Rodríguez experiment on Tuesday night. After starting in the 7-4 series-opening win over the Rangers, the Yankees announced that they were optioning Rodríguez back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ending his run in the Majors at two appearances.

Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2026

The 22-year-old rejoining the RailRiders is far from surprising. Rodríguez's call-up was necessary because of the Yankees' injury situation, which is slowly improving as May rolls on. Three-time All-Star southpaw Carlos Rodón will rejoin the starting rotation any day now, while Gerrit Cole won't be too far behind him. Eventually, Rodríguez would be squeezed out.

Although some Yankees fans are disappointed to see the top prospect's promotion end as quickly as it did, sending Rodríguez back to the minors is the right call. In fact, it might be in New York's best interest to leave him in Scranton for the remainder of the year.

Yankees should play the long game with Elmer Rodriguez's development

If the Yankees' starting rotation was desperate for help, keeping Rodríguez in the big-league lineup would make sense. However, that isn't the case. Without even considering Rodón and Cole's looming returns, New York's starters are exceeding expectations across the board.

Cam Schlittler is pitching like a legitimate American League Cy Young candidate (5-1, AL-best 1.52 ERA in eight starts). Max Fried's name will also be in the mix to win said award due to his stellar ways (4-1, 2.39 ERA in eight starts). Even Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.03 ERA in seven starts) and Will Warren (4-0, 2.39 ERA in seven starts) have been reliable more often than not whenever Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls their names.

The Yankees' starting rotation isn't as desperate for Elmer Rodríguez, with how well Cam Schlittler and the other starters are performing. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even though he had some bright spots, Rodríguez's performances were a mixed bag in his lone two starts. He experienced slow starts both times, ultimately ceding five earned runs on 10 hits and issuing eight walks in 8 2/3 innings. He struck out five batters during that stretch, all while opposing batters slashed .303/.455/.333 with a 37.9% hard-hit rate.

It's a small sample size, sure, but it was big enough to show the Yankees that Rodríguez needs more seasoning in the minors. And, honestly, that's why the demotion makes so much sense. He'll see action every five games instead of situational bullpen appearances with New York.

Plenty of room for improvement

Rodríguez isn't turning 23 until mid-August and is under team control for the foreseeable future, meaning New York can afford to be patient. The Yankees should use this situation to allow him to dominate for the RailRiders, as that's a good way to build up his confidence. He only has five career Triple-A starts under his belt, after all, so why not see what he can do in a full season?

Outside of his sinker, Rodríguez would benefit from improving his arsenal. According to Baseball Savant, opponents are batting .333 against his changeup and .500 against his curveball despite analytics projecting expected averages of .107 and .145, respectively. Opposing batters are also whiffing more on his four-seamer (38.5%) than his curveball (33.3%) and changeup (28.6%), which isn't great.

Elmer Rodríguez can force his way back into the Yankees' rotation in 2027 if he makes the necessary improvements this season. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dominating Triple-A will position Rodríguez to challenge for a spot in the Yankees' rotation next spring. He'll need to show up to spring training in top form to land a starting role, as none of New York's starters are on expiring contracts. Being the big fish in the small pond (Scranton) can help him gain confidence and hit the ground running when spring training begins.

The Yankees can always call up Rodríguez if they're stuck with a doubleheader or another starter is hurt. Even then, it might be best to resist temptation. He needs consistency and familiarity, as the yo-yo game with prospects doesn't always work out.

It wasn't perfect, but Rodríguez's call-up was solid enough to leave Yankees fans confident about his future. His development isn't over, though. Keeping him in Triple-A for the remainder of the year is the best thing New York can do if it wants the Puerto Rican prospect to reach his full potential sooner rather than later.