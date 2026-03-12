Yankees Pitcher Leaves Team USA After Pool Play

While the New York Yankees count down to Opening Day, they're without some of their most essential players until the end of the World Baseball Classic. However, one of those players is making his return back to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

According to Jack Curry of YES Network on social media, left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is back at Yankees Spring Training after playing with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. While the Americans are advancing to the quarterfinals against Canada, Curry added that Yarbrough's plan was always to exit the international tournament after pool play.

Ryan Yarbrough has returned to the Yankees from Team USA. Yarbrough said it was always the plan for him to only participate in pool play so he could get back to the Yankees and get built up for the season. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 12, 2026

Team USA originally selected Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan for the tournament, but had to exit pool play after experiencing lower back inflammation just before the tournament began. The team called in Yarbrough to take his place on the 30-man roster Now that the United States has advanced to the quarterfinals, they'll have the opportunity to bring Ryan back, provided that he's healthy.

Yarbrough, whose fastball averages around 87.5 MPH, pitched 2.1 innings in one game, giving up two hits and two earned runs, for an ERA of 7.71. The performance was uncharacteristically weak for the eight-year major leaguer, who last year started 8 games (and played in 19) and finished the regular season with a 4.36 ERA.

Yarbrough is not the only Yankee to appear on the Team USA roster. Aaron Judge took a break from his New York captaincy to serve as captain for his country and is still joined by relief pitcher David Bednar and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. A surprising 6-8 loss to Team Italy had the United States' quarterfinals future in jeopardy, but after the Italians trounced Team Mexico, both nations will move on to the next stage.

Yankees Pitching Battle Will Heat Up As Opening Day Draws Closer

The Yankees are running out of time to figure out which pitchers will make up the starting five to begin the season. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon injured, Max Fried and Cam Schlittler are headlining the starting lineup, with Ryan Weathers, Luis Gil and Will Warren expected to fill out the rest of a standard rotation.

While the Yankees could shift Yarbrough to a bullpen role, there certainly could be an opportunity for him to start during particularly intense stretches of the schedule. Yarbrough is on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Yankees for 2026.

