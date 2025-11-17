Yankees Re-Sign Left-Handed Pitcher

The New York Yankees are reportedly bringing back free agent veteran pitcher Ryan Yarbrough for 2026, according to MLB insider Bob Murray. The two sides have agreed on a one-year deal.

BREAKING: The Yankees are in agreement on a 1-year deal with LHP Ryan Yarbrough (pending physical) per Robert Murray. pic.twitter.com/HwQEJGuQk6 — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) November 17, 2025

The 33-year-old lefty joined the Yankees in March 2025 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft, and played three seasons in their minor league system before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. Yarbrough made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2017 and made their Opening Day roster in 2018. Since leaving the Rays in 2022, Yarby pitched for the Kansas City Royals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays before making his move to New York.

The Yarbrough contract would be a predictable move for the team, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post floated it as a likely possibility back in October.

"Yarbrough was on a strong run as a fill-in starter before incurring an oblique injury late in June and never worked his way back into a role when he returned in September," Sherman wrote. "The Yankees will begin the season with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon on the injured list, but with the hope that they return early in the season. The Yanks could look to plug in a starter to cover innings early who has the ability to flip to the pen if the Yankees rotation ever gets whole. Yarbrough is capable of filling that slot if the Yankees go that way."

Yarbrough in Pinstripes

Jun 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) reacts during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Yarbrough posted a 4.36 ERA in 2025 in 19 games (eight starts) over 64 total innings pitched. Yarbrough is a lefty, as are relievers Tim Hill (who is back on a $3 million contract after another consistent season) and Brent Headrick. Headrick and Yarbrough both suffered significant injuries in 2025; Headrick with a forearm contusion in August to end his season, and Yarbrough with an oblique injury in June.

The Yankees are focused on pitching this offseason after a season of pitcher injuries ended in yet another disappointing defeat. A reunion with Yarbrough makes sense for that mission, even if he isn't the most exciting possible choice. He is an inexpensive bullpen arm who offers some balance to a bullpen that leans right-handed, and he will help fill the space between the Yankees' stacked rotation and current closer David Bednar. The Yankees will likely be looking for another starter nevertheless, given that two of their greatest assets — Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon — are expected to miss the very beginning of 2026, at least.

