Yankees Three-Game Giants Sweep Makes Franchise History

The New York Yankees handled the San Francisco Giants with ease as their three-game sweep helped set franchise history.

Last year, the Yankees took down the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series that highlighted their offense.

This time around things were quite different as the pitching took center stage, but that goes to show that this team is as complete as it gets.

Remember, the Yankees also opened the 2024 season with a four-game sweep over the Houston Astros. Now, they've set franchise history as this year's sweep over the Giants marks the first time ever they've swept their Opening Day opponent in three straight seasons.

Yankees Open Three Straight Seasons With Sweeps

Mar 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

For a team with such a rich history, it's incredible to think they're still making franchise history. Opening a season here or there with a sweep is one thing, but to do so three years in a row is absolutely incredible.

This year the Yankees outscored the Giants 13-1 in a three-game series that really put things into perspective. If their starting pitching and bullpen keeps up at this pace, it's going to be incredibly hard for anyone to slow down the Yankees.

2025 saw New York win their opener 4-2 before exploding with 32 runs in their next two games against the Brewers. In 2024 they went to Houston and took down the Astros in all four games. Keep in mind, that was an Astros squad that just went seven games with the Texas Rangers in the 2023 ALCS.

Yankees Must Ride This High

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kicking off the year with a trio of impressive wins is one thing, but riding this high throughout the entire season is another. Things won't always be this great, but New York at least wants to make a statement in the early parts of this season until the likes of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon return.

Starting with a four-man rotation was a bold decision, but now it's time to see how that pays off. New York has a three game series in Seattle before enjoying another day off prior to their home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Hosting six games against the Marlins and A's is far from a difficult stretch, so New York must do everything in their power to expose these teams like they did to the Giants in San Francisco. At the end of the day the season isn't won in March, but starting off hot is extremely important as this team's morale is now through the roof.

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