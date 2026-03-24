Yankees Trade Infielder to Nationals for Cash Considerations

The New York Yankees have made another trade ahead of their Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants.

According to Yankees PR on social media, the Pinstripes are dealing infielder Zack Short to the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash considerations. Short originally signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in December of 2025.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF Zack Short to the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash considerations. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) March 24, 2026

The stint with the Yankees was not Short's first time on a New York team. He also appeared on the New York Mets' Opening Day roster in 2024 after he was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers, but was designated for assignment by the end of April of that year.

Short began his MLB career when he was selected in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Though he was added to the 40-man roster after the 2019 season, he missed the 2020 season due to the cancellation of the minor league season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old eventually made his Major League debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and has slashed .172/ .271/ .296 for an OPS of .567 through 243 career games. The Nationals will be Short's eighth team since being drafted, though he has only played at the major league level with five of those teams.

Zack Short's Time with Yankees

Short was originally seen as a possible replacement for Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who is starting the season on the injured list after suffering a torn labrum and requiring offseason surgery. Instead of Volpe, the Yankees are starting fourth-year utilityman Jose Caballero at shortstop, at least until Volpe is ready to return.

This Spring Training with the Yankees, Short slashed .278/ .480/ .333 for an OPS of .813 in 13 games and 18 at-bats. He also nabbed four runs and one RBI, improving vastly on his 2025 Spring Training performance with the Houston Astros.

While Short may have continued to improve, the Yankees likely did not have room for him on the roster. The Pinstripes have solidified their Opening Day infield crew, with Ben Rice at first base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, Ryan McMahon at third and Caballero. Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and utility man Amed Rosario will be on the bench as infield depth.

New York will take on Short's new team in July, when the Pinstripes travel to Nationals Park for a three-game series.

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