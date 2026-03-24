Anthony Volpe Itching for Yankees Return

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe knows he won't be in the lineup on Opening Day. That isn't stopping Volpe, who required offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum, from wishing he was traveling with the team to face the San Francisco Giants for their first games of the season.

“It’s been amazing to feel good,” Volpe said to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “I feel like I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been."

“That’s what has been the hardest time mentally, because I feel good now," he continued. "Whereas before, when you’re still working back and still recovering, it’s a little easier mentally because you know you still have work to do. But once you feel good, [you want to go].”

Oct 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws to first for an out in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In addition to feeling physically healthy and wanting to make a return, Volpe told Joyce that his rehab has been going well. The next step in his return will be to work on diving, which is one of the last pieces of the puzzle for shoulder injuries like Volpe's.

“The actual swing, all the drills and stuff, increasing the intensity and facing machines, all the next checkpoints the last three weeks, everything’s been great," he said.

Yankees Shortstop Position Battle Brewing?

Volpe is expected to return by the beginning of May and, between then and now, is expected to do a full rehab assignment in the minor leagues. Jose Caballero will be the Pinstripes' starting shortstop for the time being after only playing 40 games in New York after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

Hopefully, when Volpe does return, his play will be better than it was last season. He was playing through the injury, having initially suffered the injury last May. He slashed .212/ .272/ .391 for an OPS of .663 in 2025, not the stats one would expect for the former top prospect. While Volpe did hit 19 home runs, he also committed 19 errors.

The team didn't know the extent of Volpe's injury until he went under the knife, so it certainly could have impacted his play more than anyone knew. Caballero could present serious competition for the starting spot by the time Volpe is ready to return, so he'll want to focus the positive energy he's feeling into being the best player he can be.

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