What Yankees Must Do if Anthony Volpe Struggles in Current Stint

Anthony Volpe had a day reminiscent of what the Yankees saw during the dog days of summer last season on Wednesday afternoon. There was a strikeout in a big spot, along with bobbling an easy groundball. These next 9 days are the most important of Volpe's career—the most important since he and Oswald Peraza were dueling for the shortstop job in March 2023—and Volpe did not get off to a great start.

Nobody should actively root for a player to fail. Especially one such as Volpe, who, despite his struggles, has always managed to say the right things and carry himself the same way whether he is hot at the plate or going through it. There was nary a complaint once Jose Caballero won the starting job, and if he had reservations about the organization's decisions, he kept them to himself.

Good attitude or not, this should be a make-or-break moment for Volpe. If he doesn't pass the test, the job should go back to Caballero.

José Caballero has given the Yankees every reason to turn the page on Anthony Volpe this season. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On top of that, if Volpe continues to flounder at the plate and at short, this can be an opportunity for George Lombard Jr. to leapfrog the slugger who can't seem to work through flailing at breaking pitches. When the Yankees fill out their organizational depth charts, the name Lombard should soon be above Volpe's unless he does a full 360° during this stint.

Next stretch will be Anthony Volpe's last test

Nine days is a tiny sample size to make any big decisions in baseball. Still, when you consider that Volpe has had three years as a starter and has only amassed an 84 wRC+ in 1,886 plate appearances, it's fair to start having conversations about Volpe's place in the organization.

The Yankees probably won't outright cut Volpe, since he still has years of control left, but that could mean trading him at some point. That should especially be the case if they do make the move to go with Lombard this year.

The Yankees could consider potential trade destinations for Anthony Volpe if he can't turn things around soon. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While fans and the media may be questioning Volpe's place within the Yankees, one person who has gone to bat for him is his teammate and captain, Aaron Judge, who has offered some simple advice to Volpe.

"Just take care of business," Judge said, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. "There's been a lot of questions, a lot of stuff going on with that, circling with the media, but the biggest thing is block out the noise. There's going to be a lot of noise with it."

It's easier said than done, but it's all Volpe can do. It's either that or his gig will go back to Caballero once he's healthy enough to play.